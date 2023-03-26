Western New Yorkers cleaned up Sunday after wind gusts exceeded 60 mph in some areas Saturday night as a storm brought high winds and heavy rainfall, knocking down trees and leaving thousands without power.

The strongest winds were reported in Niagara County, where a gust of 73 mph was registered by a public wind sensor in North Tonawanda Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service. A 69 mph gust was reported at Niagara Falls International airport just before 11 p.m.

The strongest gust at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga was 68 mph at 10:30 p.m., according to the weather service.

Locations northeast of Lake Erie "got most of the wind damage," said Heather Kenyon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

Winds blew over trees and power lines in norther Erie, Niagara and Orleans counties.

In North Tonawanda, four trees fell onto residents’ garages and homes, but no one was injured or displaced from their homes, according to the North Tonawanda Fire Department. Lockport officials warned motorists about downed trees in the roadways.

Many municipalities across Niagara and Erie counties – from Lockport and North Tonawanda to Clarence Center and Williamsville – received heavy rains of more than half an inch, according to the weather service.

More than 7,000 were without power Saturday night into early Sunday.

As of Sunday afternoon, National Grid was still reporting just under 2,000 customers without power across Western New York, while NYSEG had around 800 customers waiting for power restoration.

The largest power outages were concentrated in Wyoming County, with around 1,400 outages Sunday afternoon.

"The good thing is that winds are coming down, so hopefully restoration is going to be sooner rather than later," Kenyon said of the Sunday forecast.

The worst of the winds had blown through Western New York by Sunday afternoon as the winds gradually died down.

"We are past the impactful winds," Kenyon said.

Lake Erie rose to over 8 feet, Kenyon said, resulting in some splash over and flooding. Videos posted to social media showed large waves crashing along the Lake Erie shore, though no significant flooding was reported.

60-70 mph wind gust along Lake Erie shores tonight! pic.twitter.com/SH0IMfZNaL — BuffaloWeather (@weather_buffalo) March 26, 2023

In advance of the storm Saturday afternoon, the City of Buffalo closed its waterfront parks – Erie Basin Marina, Broderick Park, the Bird Island Pier and Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park, formerly LaSalle Park. All parks have since been reopened.

Monday will bring calmer winds of only 6 mph to 9 mph and light mixed precipitation with little to no snow accumulation during the day before transitioning to all snow Monday night, according to the weather service. Tuesday will be mostly dry with calm winds and a couple of stray snow showers inland from the lakes.

Daytime temperatures will be in the low 40s Monday and Tuesday, dipping into the low 30s at night.