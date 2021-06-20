Saturday's disappointed air show patrons delighted on Sunday

People who were disappointed Saturday when the Thunder at the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show was delayed and then cut short because of weather had a different reaction when they returned Sunday for the second show.

They were delighted.

"We did have different plans for Father's Day," said Michael Russo of Amherst, but the family encouraged him and his father-in-law, Navy veteran Bill Haile of Orchard Park, to return to enjoy a second day of the air show Sunday.

"When they said, 'Come back tomorrow,' we made arrangements and here we are," Russo said.

Saturday, "we had a suspicion that the weather was going to affect the show, so we weren't surprised by the news that the Blue Angels canceled," said Greg Hunt of South Buffalo, who attended Saturday with his family, including wife Christine Hunt, their children and his father, Jack Hunt.

After the low clouds forced the cancellation by the show's top attraction, the U.S. Navy's precision flying team the Blue Angels, "we were hoping to get a refund," Hunt said, "but when the news came out that we could come back today, we were happy. A refund would have been nice, but in the end, we came to see the Blue Angels and now we're going to see them."