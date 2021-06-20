Saturday's disappointed air show patrons delighted on Sunday

People who were disappointed Saturday when the Thunder at the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show was delayed and then cut short because of weather had a different reaction when they returned Sunday for the second show.
They were delighted.
"We did have different plans for Father's Day," said Michael Russo of Amherst, but the family encouraged him and his father-in-law, Navy veteran Bill Haile of Orchard Park, to return to enjoy a second day of the air show Sunday.
"When they said, 'Come back tomorrow,' we made arrangements and here we are," Russo said.
Saturday, "we had a suspicion that the weather was going to affect the show, so we weren't surprised by the news that the Blue Angels canceled," said Greg Hunt of South Buffalo, who attended Saturday with his family, including wife Christine Hunt, their children and his father, Jack Hunt.
After the low clouds forced the cancellation by the show's top attraction, the U.S. Navy's precision flying team the Blue Angels, "we were hoping to get a refund," Hunt said, "but when the news came out that we could come back today, we were happy. A refund would have been nice, but in the end, we came to see the Blue Angels and now we're going to see them."
On Sunday, with a few family members unable to return, Jack Hunt's Navy buddy Gary Coughlin joined the family – "the newbie," he called himself. Coughlin and Jack Hunt, who served from 1969 to 1972, enjoyed seeing the speedy maneuvers of the modern military planes, including the twin-rotor V-22 Osprey, the C-17 Globemaster cargo plane and the Quicksilver P-51 Mustang.
The first air show ever held on Buffalo's waterfront drew spectators from every conceivable vantage point in the area, including the grassy strip and parking lots along Ohio Street, River Fest Park and the upstairs patio of the Pearl Street Grill and Brewery. Hundreds of people who left the show early to avoid congestion were able to see the Blue Angels zip by in formation from the Skyway.
Without knowing exactly how many people would return Sunday, crews overnight mowed fields off Furhmann Boulevard to provide parking for some 200 more vehicles, said Lauren Moloney Ford, assistant general manager at the Buffalo Waterfront, Canalside and Outer Harbor. On Sunday, she estimated, about 5,000 or 6,000 people attended.
Over both days, about 11,000 people saw the show, organizers said. A more precise count was not available because the general admission was purchased by car, rather than by person.
A portion of the proceeds were donated to the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park.
"There is no doubt that the excitement of the air show brought a new energy and introduced more people to our wonderful waterfront," Robert Gioia, chairman of the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation, said in a statement.
Thunder of Niagara, held for years at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, was canceled due to the pandemic. While that event allowed people to walk through parked aircraft and watch planes take off, several people said they preferred the waterfront venue, where they were able to stay with their vehicles, open coolers and sit in the beds of pickup trucks or on the grass.
"Buffalo knows how to tailgate, and it's really enjoyable just hanging out at your car," Russo said.
Julie Greer of Gainesville, Va., who is originally from West Seneca, and Jessica and Joe Chalifoux of the Town of Tonawanda, brought their boys, Jackson Greer, 3, and Hudson Chalifoux, 2 1/2. Both boys were equipped with noise-reducing headphones, "because we don't want them to get scared," Jessica Chalifoux said. The parents also packed snacks, toys, a lightweight cloth to provide shade, a fan and even a potty.
"And other things, if needed," quipped Joe Chalifoux.
Under the light blue sky with scattered clouds, Eric and Christine Nawotniak of Sanborn were enjoying Day 2 of the air show. Saturday, they had VIP premium tickets, which included beverages, seating at folding tables and chairs on the water's edge, private restrooms and lunch.
"The view was amazing," said Eric Nawotniak, but when they returned on Sunday with their daughter Kiera, 5, they realized that many of the performances Saturday had been cut short by weather.
"We had great seats and a great view, don't get me wrong, but today the air show is better," said Eric Nawotniak. And seated in folding chairs in the bed of their pickup truck, he said, "this is like a fair setting."
For Christine Nawotniak, being among other people was a relief after the pandemic year.
"It's like a breath of fresh air to be back to normal," she said.
At 3:09 p.m., the Blue Angels arrived in their F-18 Super Hornets with a bang, trailing smoke to emphasize their precise flying. The team formed a diamond that moved through the air as a unit, wing tips a mere 18 inches from the neighboring plane's canopy.
"It's incredible," Russo said.
And Buffalo's summer delights weren't over.
"We're going to see the Blue Jays on Thursday," he said. "This is the only time we're ever going to see the Blue Jays and the Blue Angels in the same week!"