Saturday ticketholders invited back for Sunday's Blue Angels event

The Buffalo waterfront management group staging the Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront aerial show said Saturday ticketholders are invited back for the Sunday performance.

The notice came after fog delayed the start of the noon air show for 90 minutes Saturday, followed by a low cloud deck that made it unsafe for the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the show's headliner, to safely fly.

To alleviate traffic congestion – the 5,000 ticket admissions for Sunday could potentially be nearly double that with Saturday ticketholders included – Be Our Guest is asking Saturday ticketholders to let Sunday attendees arrive first. The Saturday attendees are asked to come at noon, since they saw the first part of Saturday's show.

All Saturday ticketholders, including those who had VIP tickets, will be general admission only. Saturday ticketholders were to be notified by email of the changes.

The Blue Angels announced on Twitter at 4:21 p.m. that conditions would not allow them to perform Saturday. Waterfront officials twice postponed the start of Saturday’s show due to fog, then announced that they were working to assess weather conditions.