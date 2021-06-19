 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday ticketholders invited back for Sunday's Blue Angels event
0 comments
top story

Saturday ticketholders invited back for Sunday's Blue Angels event

Support this work for $1 a month
Flying low

Aerialist Rob Holland flies during the Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront air show on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

 Mark Mulville

The Buffalo waterfront management group staging the Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront aerial show said Saturday ticketholders are invited back for the Sunday performance.

The notice came after fog delayed the start of the noon air show for 90 minutes Saturday, followed by a low cloud deck that made it unsafe for the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the show's headliner, to safely fly.

To alleviate traffic congestion – the 5,000 ticket admissions for Sunday could potentially be nearly double that with Saturday ticketholders included – Be Our Guest is asking Saturday ticketholders to let Sunday attendees arrive first. The Saturday attendees are asked to come at noon, since they saw the first part of Saturday's show.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

All Saturday ticketholders, including those who had VIP tickets, will be general admission only. Saturday ticketholders were to be notified by email of the changes.  

The Blue Angels announced on Twitter at 4:21 p.m. that conditions would not allow them to perform Saturday. Waterfront officials twice postponed the start of Saturday’s show due to fog, then announced that they were working to assess weather conditions.

“Unfortunately the weather didn’t cooperate with us today,” the Blue Angels said on Twitter, “but we are slated to perform tomorrow at 3 p.m. at the Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront. Gates open at 10 (a.m.) and the air show starts at noon!”

Sunday’s National Weather Service forecast looks ideal for flying. After a chance of morning showers, skies will be mostly sunny.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FreeTHEM Walkers lead march on Juneteenth

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News