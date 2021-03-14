 Skip to main content
Saturday Take 5 winner purchased at Depew supermarket
LOCAL LOTTERY sign
News file photo

One of the three winning tickets for Saturday’s Take 5 drawing was purchased in Depew, New York Lottery officials reported. Each ticket is worth $21,796.

The ticket was sold at the Tops Market at 5175 Broadway. A Quick Pick, it had all five winning numbers – 2, 9, 20, 21 and 25. The other first-prize tickets were sold in Newburgh and Queens.

