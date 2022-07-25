 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saturday event to offer Covid-19 vaccinations for very young children

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Covid-19 vaccinations for children aged 6 months to 4 years will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Makowski School 99, 1095 Jefferson Ave. at Best Street. In case of rain, it will be held indoors.

Provided by the Community Health Center of Buffalo, the Pfizer vaccine for young children is a three-dose series. Each shot is one-tenth of the adult dose.

Second doses will be given three to eight weeks after the first shot. Third doses will be scheduled at least eight weeks after the second dose.

According to HealthyChildren.org, the three-dose series is most effective against the Omicron variant of the disease.

Entitled "Buffalo's Day of Hope and Healing," the event will include a giveaway of more than 3,000 bookbags, along with school supplies and non-perishable food items. There also will be free hamburgers and hot dogs.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Uniform requirement keeps Muslim wrestler from Buffalo from Pan-Am ChampionshipsGames

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News