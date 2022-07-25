Saturday event to offer Covid-19 vaccinations for very young children

Covid-19 vaccinations for children aged 6 months to 4 years will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Makowski School 99, 1095 Jefferson Ave. at Best Street. In case of rain, it will be held indoors.

Provided by the Community Health Center of Buffalo, the Pfizer vaccine for young children is a three-dose series. Each shot is one-tenth of the adult dose.

Second doses will be given three to eight weeks after the first shot. Third doses will be scheduled at least eight weeks after the second dose.

According to HealthyChildren.org, the three-dose series is most effective against the Omicron variant of the disease.

Entitled "Buffalo's Day of Hope and Healing," the event will include a giveaway of more than 3,000 bookbags, along with school supplies and non-perishable food items. There also will be free hamburgers and hot dogs.