Saturday bike tour honors Buffalo women, including Louise Bethune
Saturday bike tour honors Buffalo women, including Louise Bethune

Louise Bethune designed the Hotel Lafayette, at 391 Washington St., completed in 1904, with later additions and expansions. 

Louise Bethune, the first registered woman architect in America, left a legacy in Buffalo that will be celebrated Saturday with a bike tour past some of her most recognizable projects.

The designs of Louise Bethune, the first registered woman architect in the U.S., included the Connecticut Street Armory and public schools in Buffalo and Lockport. 

Buffalo Bike Tours and No Illusions Tours teamed up to present the two-hour tour celebrating women’s history while emphasizing the need to continue to work for women’s rights today.

It will set out at 4 p.m. from the Canalside Boardwalk. Cost is $10 and bike rentals are available for an extra $19. Registration is required at buffalobiketours.com.

Second Louise Bethune-designed building targeted for redevelopment

Second Louise Bethune-designed building targeted for redevelopment

Another historic building designed by America's first registered female architect – Louise Bethune – is now being targeted for redevelopment, although it's a lot smaller than the previous one in Buffalo. Bernice Radle, owner of Buffalove Development, is planning a historic rehabilitation of 588 Niagara St., a three-story red brick building at the corner of Jersey Street.

The tour will feature stories, songs and a birthday cake for Bethune, born July 21, 1856. Her architectural career in Buffalo included design of the Connecticut Street Armory, Hotel Lafayette, what is now Trattoria Aroma and public schools in Buffalo and Lockport. Before she died in late 1913, she also was an early advocate for women riding bicycles, Buffalo Bike Tours owner Marc Moscato said.

The tour also will share the stories of Winifred Stanley, champion of equal pay; Mary Talbert, co-founder of the Niagara Movement and NAACP; and Ann Montgomery, the city’s first Black businesswoman.

email: sscanlon@buffnews.com

Twitter: @BNrefresh@ScottBScanlon

