Sarah Ronchetti, 95, pioneer career woman, ran Niagara County's DMV bureau

George D. Maziarz, the last county clerk Ronchetti worked for, kept her on for nearly two years after taking office, even though he was a Republican and she was an active Democrat.

"Those were the days before the internet when everything was paperwork and bureaucracy. Sarah knew it all," Maziarz said.

One of her primary duties was to accommodate auto dealers who needed to register titles to just-sold vehicles.

"They had a high volume of work, and there were a lot of auto dealers on Transit Road, and Sarah knew them all," Maziarz said.

"Sarah was always willing to meet them after hours. The auto dealers were looking to meet a payroll and get their sales done, and Sarah would stay there until 7 or 8 at night to take care of those people," Maziarz said. "That's what I remember about her. She was most accommodating, never complained."

Not that Ronchetti neglected her family responsibilities. Pasceri said her aunt, the oldest female child in her family, helped take care of her five siblings. That's one of the reasons she didn't attend college after graduating from Lockport High School.