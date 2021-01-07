Sarah Ronchetti, 95, pioneer career woman, ran Niagara County's DMV bureau

An unmarried career woman was far from typical in Lockport in the mid-20th century, but Sarah Ronchetti bucked the norm.
"She was quite a role model for us," said her niece, Joanna Pasceri, a former television news anchor.
"We saw her as a woman who had a career, and she was very politically active. She played with the guys on that level playing field. She immersed herself in a lot of things that not many women at that time did," Pasceri said. "For us young girls, seeing her have a career and not choose marriage, it was kind of different for us, to see that we could have that, too."
Ronchetti, 95, died Thursday of Covid-19 complications in Lockport Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, where an outbreak of the virus is currently underway, according to the Niagara County Health Department.
Ronchetti, who never married, worked in three Lockport industrial plants – Norton Laboratories, Dittmer Gear & Manufacturing Corp. and Harrison Radiator Division of General Motors – before taking a civil service examination and joining the Niagara County Clerk's Office on Aug. 1, 1966.
She started as a motor vehicle cashier and later became a senior account clerk before County Clerk Raymond A. Beiter promoted her to deputy county clerk on May 12, 1980.
In that post, Ronchetti led the county's motor vehicle office in Lockport, a role she held until her retirement Oct. 4, 1991.
George D. Maziarz, the last county clerk Ronchetti worked for, kept her on for nearly two years after taking office, even though he was a Republican and she was an active Democrat.
"Those were the days before the internet when everything was paperwork and bureaucracy. Sarah knew it all," Maziarz said.
One of her primary duties was to accommodate auto dealers who needed to register titles to just-sold vehicles.
"They had a high volume of work, and there were a lot of auto dealers on Transit Road, and Sarah knew them all," Maziarz said.
"Sarah was always willing to meet them after hours. The auto dealers were looking to meet a payroll and get their sales done, and Sarah would stay there until 7 or 8 at night to take care of those people," Maziarz said. "That's what I remember about her. She was most accommodating, never complained."
Not that Ronchetti neglected her family responsibilities. Pasceri said her aunt, the oldest female child in her family, helped take care of her five siblings. That's one of the reasons she didn't attend college after graduating from Lockport High School.
"While her brothers went off to college, she stayed back and helped take care of her family. Her dedication to her family her whole life has been just tremendous," Pasceri said. "She made a lot of sacrifices for her family, but she was happy to do it."
In later years, Ronchetti was a caregiver for her mother, Stefania Ronchetti, who died in 1976.
She attended the former St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lockport for most of her life. In fact, Pasceri said, the family lived next door to the church, until their home was demolished to make way for a social center for the parish.
Ronchetti had lived in Lockport Rehab for about a year. It was her second stint there after she had been in assisted living for a time.
She tested positive for the Covid-19 virus about a week before her death. Pasceri said her aunt was scheduled to receive the vaccine Friday. She died four years to the day after her sister Mary, who was Pasceri's mother.
She is survived by a brother, Salvatore Ronchetti.
Services will be private.