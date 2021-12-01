 Skip to main content
Santa to visit Hamburg via train
Santa Claus arrives by train in Hamburg (copy)

Santa arrives at the Village of Hamburg's historic Erie Railroad Depot aboard a vintage 1950s era diesel locomotive in 2019.

 By Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News

Santa Claus will arrive by train in Hamburg Saturday.

He will be aboard a vintage 1950s-era diesel locomotive between 9 and 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the historic Erie Railroad Depot, home to Artcraft Toy Trains, at the corner of Scott and Union streets.

Santa will make his way inside the depot to the train store, where he will meet with children. Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras to take free pictures with him. 

The holiday train arrival is being coordinated by Artcraft Toy Trains in partnership with the Buffalo, Cattaraugus & Jamestown Scenic Railway and the Buffalo Southern Railroad.

