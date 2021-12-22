Sanborn museum pursuing solar project for the money, Niagara U wants one for the power

The Sanborn Farm Museum and Niagara University both plan large solar-power projects, but their motivations are quite different.
The museum decided to lease some of its property to a solar developer hoping to receive enough money to stay open.
The university wants to reduce its electric bills while burnishing its "green" credentials.
The Niagara County Planning Board approved both projects this week, leaving the final decision on permits for each to the Town of Lewiston.
The Sanborn Area Historical Society owns 59.5 acres on Saunders Settlement Road. The society purchased the former Wienke family farm 20 years ago for museum use.
The 5-megawatt solar project would cover 42.7 acres, according to Marc D. Kenward, senior associate at the Erdman Anthony engineering firm. He said there would be two separate solar arrays, bisected by a creek.
Borrego Solar, which has developed several solar projects in western Niagara County, will sign a long-term lease with the society and will sell the electricity to the state power grid.
Bill Read, the society's president, wouldn't reveal the amount to be paid, but he said the deal is a must for the society and the Farm Museum.
"We have not been able to keep up with the funding to support it. We are losing money. This is our salvation," Read said. "We can't survive without it."
Amy Fisk, a county senior planner, said 36% of the Sanborn solar site is "prime farmland," but Read begged to differ.
While five acres are being farmed for museum purposes, and another five acres are tilled for weed control, Read said much of the property actually is not good for farming because bedrock is too close to the surface.
The solar farm would be installed on the central and southern portions of the property, farthest from the road.
"It provides us the needed funding to keep going and preserve our rural heritage for future generations," Read said.
Niagara University plans a 4-megawatt solar project on a 17-acre parcel in the southeast corner of its 163-acre campus.
It's a field that the New York Power Authority gave the university a few years ago, according to Katie Soscia of Montante Solar, the developer.
"We've taken a pretty strong stance that we want to be as green as possible," said Thomas Burns, the university's associate vice president for government and public relations.
He said students these days are interested in a college's environmental stance, and Pope Francis' 2015 encyclical on environmentalism also inspired the Catholic university toward action.
Soscia said the university at first considered a solar array on the roof of Dwyer Arena, Niagara's hockey facility, but it would have been too heavy.
The power generated by the 7,000 solar panels would be used by the university, Burns said.
"The university intends to incorporate the solar array into its curriculum as a working laboratory," Soscia said.
Soscia said it's currently the site of a compost pile and is located across the road from a landfill.
"That was an excellent location, because it didn't take up any farmland," Fisk said. "We do need solar, but we need farmland, too."
The county Planning Board was unenthusiastic about a third solar project, which would cover nearly 30 acres of farmland owned by the Dannebrock family on Drake Settlement Road in Newfane.
The site is a former tree nursery for Stedman's Nursery, now little used, according to Peter McAuliffe of Omni Navitas Holdings, the developer of the planned 5-megawatt project.
Newfane bans solar projects if more than half their area covers active farmland.
But Town Planning Board Chairman Bill Clark said when his panel held a public hearing, "We had no resistance from anyone."
"Yes, it's prime soil, but it's not farmland in the traditional sense of farming," Fisk said.
The county board voted to punt the request back to Newfane without taking a position on it.