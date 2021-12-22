Sanborn museum pursuing solar project for the money, Niagara U wants one for the power

"We have not been able to keep up with the funding to support it. We are losing money. This is our salvation," Read said. "We can't survive without it."

Amy Fisk, a county senior planner, said 36% of the Sanborn solar site is "prime farmland," but Read begged to differ.

While five acres are being farmed for museum purposes, and another five acres are tilled for weed control, Read said much of the property actually is not good for farming because bedrock is too close to the surface.

The solar farm would be installed on the central and southern portions of the property, farthest from the road.

"It provides us the needed funding to keep going and preserve our rural heritage for future generations," Read said.

Niagara University plans a 4-megawatt solar project on a 17-acre parcel in the southeast corner of its 163-acre campus.

It's a field that the New York Power Authority gave the university a few years ago, according to Katie Soscia of Montante Solar, the developer.