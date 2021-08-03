 Skip to main content
Samsung officials tour Genesee County STAMP site
Samsung officials tour Genesee County STAMP site

STAMP Site Genesee County

Aerial view of the Western New York Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, known as STAMP, in Genesee County.

 Image provided by Genesee County Economic Development Center

Samsung representatives visited a planned Genesee County business park last month, as the Korean electronics giant decides where to locate a $17 billion semiconductor plant, Sen. Charles Schumer said.

Schumer also said he made a pitch on behalf of the Genesee County site – known as the Science Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, or STAMP – in two phone calls to Samsung officials. He did not identify to whom he spoke.

"I applaud Samsung for acting on my invitation and doubling down on its continued consideration of the WNY STAMP site for its transformative new semiconductor chip manufacturing fab," he said. 

The Senate majority leader is also advocating for legislation that would promote domestic manufacturing of semiconductors.

Samsung has said the Genesee County site, located in the Town of Alabama, is in the running, along with sites in Texas and Arizona. Samsung already has chip-making operations in the Austin area, but the company contends it has not yet decided where to put the plant, which is expected to have 1,800 jobs.

Michele Glaze, a spokeswoman for Samsung Electronics, confirmed the company had visited the STAMP site but did not provide additional details.

"As Samsung plans to invest in expanding its foundry capabilities in the U.S., we are continuing our due diligence in multiple locations for a possible future expansion," Glaze said. "However, no decision has been made at this time. We are fortunate to have opportunities from Arizona, New York and Texas under consideration."

Matt Glynn

