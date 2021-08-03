Samsung officials tour Genesee County STAMP site

Samsung representatives visited a planned Genesee County business park last month, as the Korean electronics giant decides where to locate a $17 billion semiconductor plant, Sen. Charles Schumer said.

Schumer also said he made a pitch on behalf of the Genesee County site – known as the Science Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, or STAMP – in two phone calls to Samsung officials. He did not identify to whom he spoke.

"I applaud Samsung for acting on my invitation and doubling down on its continued consideration of the WNY STAMP site for its transformative new semiconductor chip manufacturing fab," he said.

The Senate majority leader is also advocating for legislation that would promote domestic manufacturing of semiconductors.

Samsung has said the Genesee County site, located in the Town of Alabama, is in the running, along with sites in Texas and Arizona. Samsung already has chip-making operations in the Austin area, but the company contends it has not yet decided where to put the plant, which is expected to have 1,800 jobs.