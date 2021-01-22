Salvation Army deal among flurry of commercial real estate activity topping $37 million

Ciminelli had purchased the 14,548-square-foot facility in late 2015 for $2.185 million, citing its proximity to its Conventus Building and the larger Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, with the potential for more development. The Buffalo-based firm even tried to negotiate with Salvation Army to purchase its nearby building but the discussions fell through, in part because the nonprofit would have needed a new location.

Krajna said the agency has since conducted a program study in the community to evaluate what services were needed and where, and how Salvation Army should react. That study identified a need for more affordable housing and a food pantry, along with other services in the neighborhood where it was already situated.

Krajna said Salvation Army financed the deal through investment income and "some very generous" donations and bequests it received within the last year.

In other recent deals, according to documents filed with the Erie County Clerk's Office:

• Life Storage completed its $12.53 million purchase of 400 and 410 Kenmore Ave. and 39 Seattle St. in North Buffalo from Dash's Market owner Joe Dash. Life Storage, which already converted the former Budwey's Market at the site into a self-storage facility, plans to erect a second one across the parking lot.