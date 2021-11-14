SALT deduction would expand under Build Back Better bill, but its fate is uncertain

WASHINGTON – The fate of the state and local tax deduction, a tax break that homeowners in high-tax states like New York counted on for decades, now depends on the fate of President Biden's "Build Back Better" plan to stitch a tighter social safety net.

House negotiators agreed earlier this month to lift the cap on the deduction – set at $10,000 by the Republican-led Senate in 2017 – to $80,000 through the year 2030 and to include the change in the Build Back Better plan.

The move would restore the deduction for pretty much all middle-class homeowners and many wealthy ones, but it is by no means a sure thing. The House proposal could change dramatically in the Senate, where Sen. Bernie Sanders is pushing an alternative aimed at ensuring that the wealthiest homeowners don't benefit from any expansion of the so-called SALT deduction. Moreover, it's still unclear whether the Democrats who narrowly control both houses of Congress will be able to muster the votes for a Build Back Better bill on either side of Capitol Hill.

Nevertheless, lawmakers who have been leading the push for a full return of the SALT deduction were pleased with the deal to cap the tax break at $80,000.