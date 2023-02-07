Salman Rushdie, in an interview in the New Yorker published Tuesday, said the multiple stab wounds he incurred just prior to speaking at the Chautauqua Institution last summer have slowed him down but not stopped him from writing and moving forward with his life.

"Well, you know, I've been better," Rushdie told New Yorker Editor David Remnick in his first public remarks since what he refers to as the "colossal attack" on Aug. 12. "But considering what happened, I'm not so bad."

He expressed appreciation to those who rushed to his aid that day and were able to slow the bleeding and provide quick medical treatment. After he was stabbed, Rushdie was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Erie, Pa., for surgery.

Rushdie declined, when asked, to blame the dearth of security that day at the Chautauqua Institution. The assailant was able to climb onstage with weapons to attack him.

Since the attack, which resulted in the loss of his right eye, Rushdie said he has had difficulty sleeping because of nightmares – "not exactly the incident, but just frightening" – that are only now diminishing.

His writing has also slowed.

He said he finds it "very difficult to write" and often finds that "nothing happens" creatively when he sits down to do so. That, too, is starting to change, he said, noting he's "just beginning to feel the return of the juices."

Rushdie was marked for death by Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini in a 1989 edict, called a fatwa, seeking his death after the publication of "The Satanic Verses" because it was considered blasphemous for its portrayal of the Prophet Muhammad.

In contrast to that period, Rushdie said he's experiencing an outpouring of support.

"Now that I've almost died, everybody loves me," he said. "It's very nice that everybody was so moved by this. I had never thought about how people would react if I was assassinated, or almost assassinated. I'm lucky. What I really want to say is that my main overwhelming feeling is gratitude."