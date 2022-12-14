Sales tax revenues up in seven of eight WNY counties in November

Seven of the eight Western New York counties saw an increase in sales tax collections in November, compared with 2021, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli reported.

Wyoming County had the biggest jump – 17.5% on tax receipts of $1.7 million, up from $1.5 million a year ago. Only Genesee County saw a decline, down 0.7%.

Erie County showed a hike of 10.3%, with tax receipts rising to $80 million in November, up from $72.5 million a year ago. Niagara County had an 11.3% improvement to $12.8 million from $11.5 million in 2021.

Percentage increases in other counties included Orleans, 9.2%; Cattaraugus, 9%; Allegany, 7.2%; and Chautauqua, 5.7%.

Overall tax receipts for the eight counties were $113.5 million, an increase of 9.66% from last year.