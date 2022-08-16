 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sales tax receipts up in July in seven of eight Western New York counties

All but one of the eight Western New York counties saw an increase in sales tax collections in July compared with 2021, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli reported Tuesday.

Cattaraugus County had the biggest jump – 13.3%.

Second-best increase of 10.6% was registered in Orleans County. Only Genesee County saw a decline, down 3%.

Erie County showed a hike of 7.2%, with tax receipts rising to $82.1 million in July, up from $76.7 million a year ago. Niagara County had a 5.6% improvement to $13.1 million from $12.4 million in 2021.

Percentage increases in other counties included Wyoming, 3.1%; Chautauqua, 2.3%; and Allegany, 2.1%.

