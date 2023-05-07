Sales tax collections in all eight Western New York counties for the first three months of 2023 showed increases from the previous year, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli reported.

Chautauqua and Niagara counties both showed 8.4% jumps, while Erie County had a 5.8% increase. Statewide, sales tax collections totaled $5.5 billion, an increase of 7.1% compared to the same time last year.

"Inflation remains one of the factors keeping sales tax growth robust," DiNapoli said in his quarterly report. "The consumer price index still grew an average of 5.8% nationally in the January-March quarter over the same period the year before, boosting the cost of taxable purchases."

Erie County sales tax collections totaled $253.9 million, up from $240 million in 2022. In Niagara County, $39.97 million was taken in, up from $36.88 million last year.

Chautauqua County collected $21.45 million, up from $19.79 million. Genesee County had $12.95 million, an increase from $12.35 million. Cattaraugus brought in $12.50 million, up from $12.33 million.

In Allegany County, it was $7.19 million, compared with $7.09 million last year. Wyoming County had $5.72 million, up from $5.47 million. Orleans County had $5.69 million, up from $5.30 million.