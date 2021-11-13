Sale of Adventure Landing site in Tonawanda to Jim's Steakout is 'dead'

He said this often is a construction challenge on properties of this size in the town, but a determined developer can either adjust its plans – Incorvaia could have built the restaurant on the footprint of the Adventure Landing building – or move the power lines.

It doesn't appear Incorvaia is willing to do either of those, Bargnesi said.

"It's too bad," he said.

Incorvaia said he was frustrated in his dealings with National Grid, which owns the power lines that run through the property, parallel to Sheridan and above the miniature golf courses on the rear of the site.

He said the company wouldn't give him a quote on the cost to move the power lines, beyond an informal range of $150,000 to $700,000, and its employees weren't helpful.

"It was just too much," Incorvaia said. "So I gave up."

Spokesman Patrick Stella said he can't comment on "unofficial conversations" that Incorvaia may have had with a National Grid representative, but the company would provide a quote if and when it receives a formal request to do so.