Sale of Adventure Landing site in Tonawanda to Jim's Steakout is 'dead'

Jim's Steakout has taken a plan to expand at the Adventure Landing complex off its menu.
The restaurant owner said he has pulled the plug on the project, but not because of the backlash he received from fans of the decades-old miniature golf center in the Town of Tonawanda.
Instead, Jim Incorvaia said it's because he is not willing to pay the unexpectedly high cost to move a set of overhead power lines that runs through the Sheridan Drive property.
"That deal is dead," Incorvaia said in an interview Friday.
The change in plans means wrecking balls won't replace golf balls anytime soon at the venue still widely known as Putt-Putt Golf & Games. But it doesn't mean Adventure Landing's future at the site is secured.
The mainstay miniature golf complex in the Town of Tonawanda isn't ready to toss out its clubs just yet.
The property remains listed for sale. Adventure Landing, which is a tenant at the site, has insisted it wants to negotiate a long-term lease, but this hasn't happened yet.
"They had some challenges, and I hope they can overcome them," Supervisor Joseph Emminger said.
News that Jim's Steakout planned to buy and tear down the complex at 2400 Sheridan Drive sparked an outcry from some residents when it was revealed last month by The Buffalo News.
Generations flocked to the venue for mini golf and, later, arcade games and birthday parties. Adventure Landing, which has several other locations in the South, took it over from Putt-Putt in 1998.
"There's a lot of memories at Adventure Landing for families," Councilman John Bargnesi Jr. said.
The owner of Jim's Steakout has filed plans with the town to tear down the Adventure Landing golf course and game room, a local institution on Sheridan Drive.
Adventure Holdings CEO Hank Woodburn in 2011 sold the Tonawanda property for just over $1 million to a real estate investment group based in Florida, though Adventure Holdings continues to operate the entertainment center.
A real-estate listing states the 1.9-acre property has a price of $995,000 and will be "delivered free of tenant."
Jim's Steakout, the chain known for its steak hoagies and chicken finger subs, had planned to build an expanded restaurant to replace its smaller restaurant located a few blocks to the west at 2180 Sheridan.
A plan filed with the town shows Jim's Steakout building a restaurant, with drive-thru, on the eastern side of the property. Future development would include a new retail building on the west side of the site, according to the document.
When this became public, some critics urged town officials to do whatever they could to block the project.
Emminger, in response, said the Town Board had no role to play in the approval process, the project was allowed under the zoning for the property and it's not appropriate for the town to intercede in a business transaction such as this one.
Bargnesi said he raised the question of the power lines with Incorvaia early on.
He said this often is a construction challenge on properties of this size in the town, but a determined developer can either adjust its plans – Incorvaia could have built the restaurant on the footprint of the Adventure Landing building – or move the power lines.
It doesn't appear Incorvaia is willing to do either of those, Bargnesi said.
"It's too bad," he said.
Incorvaia said he was frustrated in his dealings with National Grid, which owns the power lines that run through the property, parallel to Sheridan and above the miniature golf courses on the rear of the site.
He said the company wouldn't give him a quote on the cost to move the power lines, beyond an informal range of $150,000 to $700,000, and its employees weren't helpful.
"It was just too much," Incorvaia said. "So I gave up."
Spokesman Patrick Stella said he can't comment on "unofficial conversations" that Incorvaia may have had with a National Grid representative, but the company would provide a quote if and when it receives a formal request to do so.
"I can also say that for a request like this, where there is no need or advantage to move the line from an electric service delivery perspective, the cost would be the customer’s responsibility," Stella said in an email.
Incorvaia said he'll restart his search for a new location.
The Tonawanda Jim's Steakout will remain open in the meantime, as will Adventure Landing. The entertainment company hasn't publicly commented on the situation since Oct. 8, and Woodburn, the CEO, has not responded to requests for comment from The News.
Bargnesi, who had welcomed the prospect of a local business taking control of the aging property, said he now fears a national chain that lacks a personal stake in the community will target the Adventure Landing parcel.