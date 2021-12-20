Salamanca man charged with third-degree burglary, other charges

A Cattaraugus County man was arrested Monday by Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies following a monthlong investigation into numerous burglaries at the Cattaraugus County Department of Public Works facility at 289 Center St., Salamanca.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Brian M. Johnson, 35, of Salamanca, was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary, petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Johnson was issued an appearance ticket and scheduled to appear in Salamanca City Court at a later date.
Harold McNeil
