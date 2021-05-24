 Skip to main content
Sahlen Field adding more seating for fully vaccinated, more Yankees tickets available Thursday
Blue Jays Fans Return (copy)

The Toronto Blue Jays will start playing their home games at Sahlen Field starting June 1.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

Sahlen Field will offer additional seating starting with the Toronto Blue Jays' series next month against the New York Yankees, the Blue Jays announced Monday.

More tickets will be available in four fully vaccinated sections and will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday at bluejays.com/tickets.

The new tickets will be available in sections 119, 121, 123 and 125.

The move increases overall seating capacity at the stadium to 45%, the team said.

The Blue Jays host the Yankees June 15-17 at the downtown ballpark.

The team also announced fans who attend games at Sahlen Field will no longer be required to wear masks while sitting in outdoor seats.

Fans will still be required to wear masks indoors, including in suites, elevators, restrooms, the team store and when physical distancing is not possible, like on the concourse.

