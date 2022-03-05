Safety study near VA cemetery intersection to be completed by June

WASHINGTON – By June, an engineering firm should be finished compiling a new safety study of the intersection near the Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke where two veterans were killed in a collision last year, a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs spokesman said Friday.
"VA intends to hire the independent engineering firm before the end of this month and have the study available for public comment before June," said Les' Melnyk, spokesman for the VA's National Cemetery Administration.
The Buffalo News last month reported that two VA employees warned of dangers at the intersection of Route 77 and Indian Falls Road in Pembroke before the cemetery opened, only to be ignored and reprimanded for expressing their concerns. Last September, two Lockport veterans, Christopher Rowell and Arnold Herdendorf, were killed after running a stop sign at the intersection and driving into the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer.
Matthew T. Quinn, undersecretary for memorial affairs at the VA, told The News last week that the new traffic study would proceed quickly. And last week, he spelled out some of the details of the study in a letter to state DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez.
"VA will hire an independent engineering firm specializing in traffic safety concerns to assess the current and future public safety risks associated with this portion of the roadway," Quinn wrote. "The resulting report will include recommendations to mitigate any risks that are identified based on the data."
After the study is completed, the VA will turn it over to the state DOT, which will then be responsible for making sure the intersection is fixed, Quinn said.
"The roadway is within the purview of the state," Quinn said. "Therefore ... VA will rely on NYSDOT to make the final determination and take appropriate action to mitigate any identified risks."
Melnyk said, though, that funding any kind of a roadway fix would be an issue to be decided after the study is complete.
"If NYSDOT indicates there is a need for new construction at the intersection in order to mitigate a safety issue, we would determine funding strategy at that time," he said.
In his letter to Dominguez, Quinn also said the state DOT should take immediate action at the intersection if it believes there is any need for more safety measures right away.
But the state agency seems content to wait until the VA finishes its study before making any other improvements.
"Based on a previous study conducted by DOT, we installed a number of new signs and sign upgrades to further enhance safety at the intersection," an agency spokesman said in a statement. "If data from the new study recommends further safety enhancements, we will assist the VA on an implementation strategy."
Cemetery Director James R. Metcalfe II and planner Peter C. Rizzo raised concerns about the intersection two years ago, noting that traffic on Route 77 often travels at 55 mph or higher and that it can be difficult for drivers leaving the cemetery to see oncoming traffic on Route 77.
State DOT officials suggested a roundabout at the intersection in 2020, but because traffic volumes didn't mandate the construction of a roundabout, the VA would have had to pay $2.5 million cost. That being the case, the VA opted to stick to its original plan of installing a right-turn lane from Route 77 onto Indian Falls Road – even though Metcalfe and Rizzo contended that vehicles in the turning lane could obscure the view of oncoming traffic for drivers leaving the cemetery.