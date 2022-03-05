Safety study near VA cemetery intersection to be completed by June

"VA will hire an independent engineering firm specializing in traffic safety concerns to assess the current and future public safety risks associated with this portion of the roadway," Quinn wrote. "The resulting report will include recommendations to mitigate any risks that are identified based on the data."

After the study is completed, the VA will turn it over to the state DOT, which will then be responsible for making sure the intersection is fixed, Quinn said.

"The roadway is within the purview of the state," Quinn said. "Therefore ... VA will rely on NYSDOT to make the final determination and take appropriate action to mitigate any identified risks."

Melnyk said, though, that funding any kind of a roadway fix would be an issue to be decided after the study is complete.

"If NYSDOT indicates there is a need for new construction at the intersection in order to mitigate a safety issue, we would determine funding strategy at that time," he said.

In his letter to Dominguez, Quinn also said the state DOT should take immediate action at the intersection if it believes there is any need for more safety measures right away.