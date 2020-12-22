SAA-EVI developer sues Wells Fargo for racial discrimination

Real estate developer Ernst Valery, one of the two principals behind the SAA-EVI team that built the Forge on Broadway and is redeveloping Pilgrim Village, is suing San Francisco-based Wells Fargo & Co., accusing the banking giant of discriminating against him in what has been termed a "banking while Black" incident in Baltimore.

Valery – who immigrated to the United States from Haiti when he was 8, and is Black – claimed that staff at Wells Fargo branch in northwestern Baltimore refused to deposit a $3 million check for Valery into a joint account for he and his wife, even though he has been a customer for more than 20 years, with multiple accounts in his name.

Instead, according to the class-action lawsuit filed in California by a Miami attorney, the manager "proceeded to barrage him, in front of his wife, with a battery of interrogatives questioning his entitlement to the funds and his knowledge of what the funds were for, and then the manager affirmatively suggested he was not the type of person who should be allowed to possess proceeds in such an amount."

The check, made out to the Valerys from the state of Maryland, was a payment related to a historic tax credit that the state had awarded for a development project that Valery led, in which he converted an abandoned Baltimore church into affordable housing and a brewery.

“It is a shameful remnant of an era in American history when Black people were considered property rather than individuals with the right to own property,” the lawsuit said. “The time has long since come to put an end to this, once and for all.”

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.