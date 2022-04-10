S&P's outlook for Buffalo's finances improves

S&P Global Ratings, one of the three major credit rating agencies, has upgraded the City of Buffalo’s financial outlook to “stable” from “negative,” reflecting its assessment and expectations of where the city is headed.

The improved outlook comes as the city prepares to go to market Wednesday for the sale of $25 million in capital bonds.

The city’s bond rating from S&P – also known as Standard & Poor’s – remained A+.

Credit ratings and outlooks affect interest rates and the city's ability to borrow.

The highest S&P ratings are AAA and AA. D is the lowest rating.

The boost in the financial outlook is due to an anticipated surplus in the city's 2021-2022 budget. The city's budget year ends June 30. Also, the city closed out last year's budget with a $14.8 million surplus, Buffalo Comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams said earlier this week.

The boost in the financial outlook is due to an anticipated surplus in the city’s 2021-2022 budget. The city's budget year ends June 30. Also, the city closed out last year's budget with a $14.8 million surplus, Buffalo Comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams said earlier this week.

Several factors accounted for the surplus: American Rescue Plan federal stimulus aid, higher sales tax receipts, restored state aid payments, reduced expenditures and savings from early repayment of a $25 million revenue deficiency note, the loan the city took out to cover lost tax revenue during the pandemic.

City close to establishing an official fund balance replenishment policy The City of Buffalo's equivalent of a savings account has dropped conspicuously in recent years – down to a zero in unassigned funds since 2018.

The Brown administration used the $14.8 million to replenish the city’s dwindling cash reserves in the general fund balance, including $8.2 million put into the unassigned general fund – the pot of money the city can use to balance operating budgets. It had dropped conspicuously to zero in 2018, which prompted warnings from public finance experts and some Common Council members about the city’s financial position once the one-shot federal stimulus money is spent.

Despite the concerns, Mayor Byron W. Brown had remained optimistic about the city's fiscal outlook.

S&P cautioned about high fixed costs, such as pension and other post-employment benefits, which make up 30.3% of the city’s current expenses. They remain a concern because no long-term plan or anticipated new revenue to meet these obligations has been adopted, Miller-Williams said.

S&P cautioned about high fixed costs, such as pension and other post-employment benefits, which make up 30.3% of the city's current expenses. They remain a concern because no long-term plan or anticipated new revenue to meet these obligations has been adopted, Miller-Williams said.

“It is important to maintain this course in order to continue a strong fiscal outlook,” she said.

The Moody’s Investor Services credit rating for the city remains A1 – an upper medium investment grade. The company also considers the city's financial outlook stable.

The Fitch Ratings outlook for Buffalo is also stable. Its bond rating for the city is A.

The city's $25 million capital budget for this year includes about $4 million for a new fire station and $1.3 million for a training center for the Police Department. Other spending includes $7.3 million for upgrades and improvements for cultural, parks and recreational facilities and $510,000 for Sahlen Field enhancements.

