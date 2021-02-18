S&P lowers Buffalo's financial outlook but maintains A+ credit rating

Buffalo is expected to receive an estimated $324 million in federal aid under President Biden's proposed stimulus bill, based on calculations from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which is drawing up the part of the $1.9 trillion proposal focused on aid to states and localities.

But even if Buffalo were to receive “significant" one-shot revenue from the state or federal government, concerns around future revenue generation remain, according to S&P.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The negative outlook also is based on “the city's history of negative operating results in three of the last four years, resulting in a weakened reserve position.”

The city repeatedly used millions in fund balance – also called reserves – to fill budget gaps over the years. But the practice has depleted the fund balance.

Still, S&P could upgrade the outlook if the one-time revenue leads to a strong surplus, and the city can restore and maintain the depleted portion of the reserves "while insulating its financial position," Freire wrote.

Federal aid bill would send $792 million to Buffalo Niagara The City of Buffalo would receive an estimated $324 million. The Erie County government would get an estimated $180 million, while Niagara County would get $41 million.