Ruth Whitfield's son: 'Our family is determined to carry on her legacy of love for God'

Ruth Whitfield, 86, was shopping at Tops after visiting her ailing husband, Garnell Whitfield Sr., in the nursing home when she was killed.

...

In 1973, my senior year at St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute, we played our archrival, Canisius High School, in the biggest football game of the year at UB’s Rotary Field. Both teams were undefeated and we were ranked No. 1 in New York State. I was a senior and played right halfback in an offense known as the “Wishbone.”

At some point in the game, I ran the ball and ended up hurt on the ground face down, almost in the middle of the field. As my teammates gathered around and the trainers came out to assess me, they carefully, in tandem, rolled me over onto my back.

As I winced in pain, having had my legs pulled apart as if I was an actual wishbone, I looked up, and to my astonishment, saw my mother standing over me!

Somewhere, in the middle of the biggest game of my career, in the middle of the field, in the biggest venue we had ever played in, my mother had run onto the field and had assumed command of the scene! I remember crying out, as she demanded to know what was going on, “Mom! What are you doing out here?!"

It was one of the most embarrassing moments of my life, and I have never been able to live it down. But, conversely, it was one of the proudest moments of my life because my mother was being who and what she has always been: my mother. Loving me completely and unapologetically. Letting the world know that I was her child and there was nothing she wouldn’t do to protect and take care of me. That was my mom, and I, along with my siblings and my father, were the beneficiaries of her love.

Having been raised in the church and having experienced the omniscient, omnipotent, omnipresent and everlasting love of my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, my mother’s love is the closest thing to it that I’ve experienced in this world.

She never wavered or gave up on us and, except for her faith in God, never put anything above us. She loved us. And she loved us enough to chastise us, but always out of love. And as hard as it might have been, she always forgave us.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

My mother was born on April 7, 1936, in Jackson, Miss., and had a difficult and sometimes abusive childhood. After her parents divorced, her mother remarried and relocated to Grand Island.

As a child, life was difficult for her, and she was unable to attend high school because she had to help raise her brothers and sister. At age 19, after meeting and marrying the love of her life, our father, Garnell W. Whitfield Sr., they began their lifelong journey, having and raising my three siblings and me.

My mother was determined never to be a victim again, and with minimal education, she became an intelligent, articulate, proud, strong Black woman who unapologetically advocated for her family and for “the least of these.”

Though we were poor and lived in the projects, because of her, the “projects” never lived in us. Mom taught us to love one another and to love God. She was always willing to put others first and to be thankful for whatever we had. On my father’s meager salary of $50 a week at L.L. Bergers, she learned the art of shopping early, frequenting thrift stores and always looking for a bargain, so much so, that we were considered some of the best dressed kids anywhere. Even after Dad became an electrician at the Ford Stamping Plant and she didn’t need to, she continued to frequent the thrift stores, often finding couture purses and other designer clothes, crystal glassware and gold jewelry, never hesitating to tell you what she found and what she paid for it.

She believed that we could do all things through Christ, who strengthens us, and never let her past or current circumstances dictate her future. So, in her 60s, she went back to school and earned her GED. At age 77, when my father became ill, she took over the finances and duties of running a household by herself for the first time in her life, all the while caring for him and us, literally, until the day she died, murdered just after leaving the nursing home where she took care of her soulmate.

Our family is determined to carry on her legacy of love for God, for each other and advocacy for “the least of these” to ensure that her death was not in vain. That, as she decided early on in her life, she will not be known or remembered as a victim, but as someone that transcended the circumstances of her life and death, that others might not have to endure the pain and suffering that she faced.

She is still the glue that holds us together. As I said earlier, she is the closest example to the love of God that I’ve known in this world, and it is my fervent prayer that in the coming life, I’ll see her again.

...

Garnell Whitfield Jr. is Ruth Whitfield's son. He is a retired commissioner of the Buffalo Fire Department.