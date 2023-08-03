Daredevil Records has partnered with Rusty Nickel Brewing Company to create an American Ale that spotlights Niagara Falls and surrounding environments.

Niagara Falls Neighborhood American Ale will establishments across the Niagara Region in draft, as well as cans with artwork that features the landscape from parts of Niagara Street, Third Street and Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls, as well as portions of Lewiston.

Niagara County Community College illustration student Sheila Forbes created the artwork. Falls resident April Wheaton, assistant brewer at Rusty Nickel, made the ale at the West Seneca brewery.

Wheaton is chapter leader of the Pink Boots Society Buffalo, a global nonprofit that supports, inspires and encourages women and non-binary individuals in the fermented beverage industry.

The beer will be debuts Thursday night as part of a pub crawl aboard the Discover Niagara Shuttle, which will carry passengers for free and loop every hour through midnight and stop at the following sites:

In Niagara Falls: Daredevil Records, 324 Niagara St.; The GoldBar, 435 Third St.; The Archives Pub, 439 Third St.; Power City Eatery, 444 Third St.; The Craft Kitchen and Bar, 223 Ferry Ave.; Wine on Third, 501 Third St.; Judas Tree, 1507 Pine Ave.

Also at Battle Flag Tavern and Brewed and Bottled, both at 444 Center St., Lewiston and The Ontario House “Stone Jug,” 358 Main St., Youngstown.

“There are great things happening here," organizers said in a statement, "and hopefully this collaboration shines a light on that."