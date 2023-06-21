Russell Salvatore said Wednesday was “one of the happiest days” of his life.

“I’m lost for words,” the 90-year-old restaurateur said to hundreds. “I just want to say thank you, thank you, thank you for everybody out there.”

Salvatore rededicated his Patriots and Heroes Park on Transit Road in an extravagant ceremony on Wednesday, less than four months after it was vandalized and one week after Flag Day, when Salvatore had hoped to finish renovations.

Several dozen motorcyclists from the Red Knights Motorcycle Riders, a motorcycle club for firefighters, rode up the driveway from Transit Road to the tune of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.” The Caledonian Pipe Band led a procession of veterans, sheriff’s deputies and Boy Scouts into the park. The Purple Heart Association raised its flag over the park’s Purple Heart Memorial. Several groups recognized Salvatore with awards. American Legion Post 1626 closed out the ceremony with a rifle volley and memorial salute.

Chaplain Dan Curtis, a member of the Red Knights Motorcycle Riders, said that Salvatore was set to “bulldoze everything” and “just forget about it” until community members reached out offering help.

“Russell turned it all down,” Curtis said. “But that told Russell how much this park really means to all of us.”

Salvatore, himself a veteran, thanked artist Donald Parrino for agreeing to redesign the memorial, calling him “the most talented man in the world.”

“I would never be where I am if it wasn’t for his talent,” Salvatore said. “He’s made me what I am.”

The rededication ceremony comes after 20-year-old Michael L. Stasiuk vandalized the Patriots and Heroes Park in the early morning hours of March 2. Stasiuk used his fists, rocks and a replica bazooka broken off a statue. He also allegedly drove his vehicle around the grounds and spray-painted a replica of Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Authorities say Stasiuk caused $122,000 in damages.

Stasiuk was apprehended the next day by Lancaster police, who had received several calls to check on Stasiuk’s welfare. Stasiuk attempted to flee the scene, biting an officer’s hand in the process. Officers subdued Stasiuk with a Taser and took him into custody.

Stasiuk was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny, fifth-degree possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and second-degree assault, a felony, among other charges.

Stasiuk has since apologized for his actions, which he says were the result of mental illness, not a disrespect for veterans.

“I want people to know: I’m sorry for what I did, and that I have respect for these institutions,” Stasiuk told The Buffalo News in April, weeks after his arraignment.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, who attended Wednesday’s rededication ceremony, had previously told The News that he “cannot imagine” sentencing Stasiuk to prison and said his office would “ask that the charges be reduced or even dropped altogether.”

Salvatore told reporters at the rededication that he had “no intentions” of pressing charges.

“What are you gonna get by pressing charges?” Salvatore said. “He’s a nice kid, the family’s nice people, and we’ll make a man out of him.”

The case against Stasiuk remains pending. He is scheduled to appear in Lancaster Town Court on Thursday.

The first statue in the Patriots and Heroes Park, a 9/11 memorial, was unveiled in 2011. Since then, Salvatore has erected several other monuments, reportedly spending over $1 million.

The rededication marks a comeback for Salvatore. In recent years, the restauranteur paid out $648,000 to settle a 2016 lawsuit accusing him and his partners of underpaying their servers and faced two others for allegedly firing employees for reporting Covid-19 safety violations. A partner said the 2016 suit stemmed from “a pay stub violation,” and Salvatore denies the allegations in the latter.

Salvatore is known regionally for donating millions to various causes and starring in his own TV commercials.