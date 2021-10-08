Russell Salvatore, Dr. Rajinder Bajwa to be feted by Niagara Falls Memorial

Restaurateur Russell J. Salvatore and infectious disease specialist Dr. Rajinder Bajwa will be honored when Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center brings back its annual gala fundraising event, the Premier.

The black-tie formal, scrapped this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, will be held Jan. 15 in the Seneca Niagara Casino in the Falls, the medical center announced. The event usually draws a sellout crowd of about 900. The 2020 Premier raised about $275,000 for the hospital.

Co-chairs of the 2022 event include Buffalo Common Council member Darius Pridgen and his son, Pastor Craig Pridgen, and Dr. Ravinder K. Devgun, Memorial's chief of anesthesiology, and his wife, Sukhmender S. Saran.

Bajwa, Memorial's chief of infectious diseases, led the hospital's response to the pandemic.

Salvatore, owner of Russell's Steaks, Chops & More, has donated millions of dollars to area hospitals, including a major gift to renovate Memorial’s welcome center in 2019.

Also, he has supported higher education projects, including the Russell J. Salvatore Dining Commons at Niagara University.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.