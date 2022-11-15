 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rushed Erie County Legislature budget hearing schedule yields dismal results

Old County Hall (copy)

Old County Hall, home of the Erie County Legislature.

 John Hickey
Normally, the timing of the Erie County Legislature's budget hearing schedule is unremarkable.

Legislators have executed their fiscal oversight in the recent past by having all county department heads appear before the Legislature's Finance and Management Committee over at least two days. Sometimes, an open-ended third-day would also be reserved for callbacks in the event that a department head was unable to answer necessary questions and needed to return for a follow-up interview.

But this year, the Legislature scheduled hearings Tuesday for 19 county departments and elected offices over 5 1/2 hours, including a one-hour break for lunch.

It did not go well.

"It was absurd," said Timothy Meyers, chairman of the Finance and Management Committee, who said he didn't put the schedule together.

The budget hearing schedule is typically a combination of experience and political insight. 

For instance, many veteran legislative staffers recognize that public works, parks, health and social services departments might need more time because they spend a lot of taxpayer money and tend to be of greater public interest. Similarly, more time might be given to elected offices such as the sheriff, county clerk and district attorney, in anticipation of some speech-making or additional political scrutiny.

Other lower profile departments, such as those involving information technology or senior services, which are typically non-political and non-controversial, tend to get only cursory legislative consideration.

This year, though, most county department heads were scheduled to appear for 15 minutes or less. Six departments, including Probation, Central Police Services and Mental Health and the Comptroller's Office, were scheduled for only 5 minutes. 

Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo guessed beforehand that the schedule would be ruined before the budget hearings even started because of the Legislature's reputation for tardiness. He was right.

Within the first hour, the Legislature already had fallen more than an hour behind. By noon, the Legislature had heard from four departments when they were expected to have heard from 14 of them by that hour.

The county is expected to receive $63.2 million to combat the opioid addiction through 2038. Of that amount, $19.2 million is slated to arrive this year.

More department commissioners were left cooling their heels in the Legislature's antechamber. Meanwhile, legislators, confronted by a seemingly unending tide of new presenters and an awareness of the growing delays, asked fewer questions of later presenters.

Meyers said he didn't see the budget hearing schedule until late, even though Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin shared the schedule with all legislators on Oct. 17.

Meyers said he ultimately delayed the hearings for the Buffalo and Erie County Public Libraries, Public Works and Social Services until Monday. That will be the same day as the scheduled public hearing on the budget. The public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. in Legislature Chambers on the fourth floor of Old County Hall, 92 Franklin Street.

He also said he departmental budget hearings will be held over two days during next year's budget cycle. A final budget vote is scheduled for Dec. 1.

Erie County budget hearing schedule

The initial budget hearing schedule for the Erie County Legislature, which allotted as little as 5 minutes for some Erie County department heads on Tuesday.
Reporter

I use the Erie County government beat to find issues and stories that tell us something important about how we live. An alumna of the Columbia Journalism School and Buffalo News staff reporter since 2000, I can be reached at stan@buffnews.com

