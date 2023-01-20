 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ruling on endangered cobblestone properties adjourned over jurisdictional issues

  Updated
  • 0
Cobblestone District buildings

An aerial view of the dilapidated buildings at 110 & 118 South Park Ave. in the Cobblestone district which have become the subject of eminent domain proceedings by the city, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The ongoing saga of two dilapidated properties in the Historic Cobblestone District in Housing Court added another delay to the proceedings this week when the case was adjourned until Feb. 2.

Housing Court Judge Patrick M. Carney, at the request of attorneys for Darryl Carr, the principal owner seeking an emergency demolition of 110 and 118 South Park Ave., and the City of Buffalo, which opposes the demolition, said he will first consider prior decisions issued by two county court judges on whether a city judge can rule on an emergency demolition.

One judge ruled city court has broad jurisdiction to order an emergency demolition, while the other said city court lacks that jurisdiction, and that it can be done only at the city's request. Carney said both decisions made strong arguments, and he sees merit in both, as well.

The court's return date lands on Groundhog Day, which the judge said was fitting.

"This is a case where we keep doing things over and over again," Carney said.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

