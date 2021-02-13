Royalton bridge closes Monday for one week

Slayton Settlement Road, just west of Quaker Road in Royalton, will be closed for one week, beginning Monday, for construction work on the bridge spanning the east branch of Eighteen Mile Creek.

A detour will be in place for the duration of the shutdown, the Niagara County Public Works Department said.

“This is the first of three separate times the road will need to be closed for this project,” said Legislator Michael A. Hill, R-Hartland. "The next anticipated closure would be in late spring."

Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal said the $1.25 million project is 95% federally funded. The plan is to place a 20-foot-wide precast concrete arch within the bridge's deteriorated metal structure.

The contractor, Edbauer Construction, has completed the placement of the concrete inside the culvert that is required to set the large pre-cast concrete arch units. The road closure is needed because a crane must be used to put the concrete structure in place.

