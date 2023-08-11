The man who fostered roundabouts in the Village of Hamburg more than 20 years ago is back, talking about another roundabout.

This one would go at McKinley Parkway and Clark Street, near the Erie County Fair and on the border of the town and village of Hamburg.

There have been concerns with speeding, sight lines and lack of curbing at the intersection.

Dan Burden – director of innovation and inspiration at Blue Zones and an authority on walkable communities, traffic flow and traffic calming – said the intersection is very complex and the streets are not at 90-degree angles. Blue Zones' goal is to create healthy communities across the United States.

"This one's heavily skewed. Which means first of all, it's taking up a huge amount of space. And then you add in the sight distance problems that are built in and it's just got built-in safety problems," Burden said. "So whatever is done, it needs to be corrected for lack of safety and lack of being friendly for walking or bicycling."

Hamburg Supervisor Randy Hoak said Erie County Legislator John Gillmour, D-Hamburg, secured $750,000 in county funding last year to explore ways to improve the intersection.

If a roundabout is built, it would be the sixth one in the town and village.

Both roads are owned by Erie County, and the town is responsible for maintaining the traffic signal at the intersection, but the county in the past has not made constructing a roundabout at the intersection a priority, Hoak said.

Hoak said the town proposed improvements, including left turn signals as a way of improving traffic flow, to Hamburg Moves, a group of community members interested in providing safe, accessible ways to connect village and town neighborhoods to assets, businesses, schools and recreational amenities.

"When we shared our solution for this intersection, underwhelmed would be the most polite way to describe the reaction," Hoak said, but discussion with the group produced another suggestion: a roundabout.

The town will conduct a community workshop from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Town Hall, 6100 South Park Ave. Burden will lead the workshop, where residents can share their suggestions and concerns about the intersection.

Hamburg Village Trustee Laura Hackathorn said the village's experience with roundabouts can serve as an example to the town. She was once a citizen activist supporting previous roundabouts.

"We hear that the quality of life has improved and people feel safer and walking around the village and riding," Hackathorn said. "I think it's an inspiration perhaps, if I may say so."

Hoak said the next step is to decide on a plan and figure out where to get the money, since a roundabout is expected to cost more than $750,000.