Round-the-clock hockey nearing Guinness record, $2 million fundraising goal

Chris Boron expected problems with his legs and feet, and maybe his back.

But after two days of playing ice hockey for up to six hours at a time, it was Boron’s left hand that was acting up. And on Saturday, more than halfway through the 2021 version of the 11 Day Power Play, Boron, 48, was still skating, despite not being able to feel his thumb and two fingers.

“They’re saying it’s carpal tunnel,” Boron said.

His teammate, Kevin Pender, 47, was nursing a wrist fracture from slamming awkwardly into the boards Tuesday night.

Such injuries would put NHL players on the shelf for a while.

But in a marathon hockey game to set a world record and raise $2 million for cancer-related organizations, it’s all skates on ice – and Boron and Pender weren’t going anywhere.

“I knew it was going to be tough. I didn’t know how tough,” said Pender, who got an X-ray and a soft cast and kept going.

He’s among 40 players attempting to complete Guinness World Records’ longest continuous hockey game. The two teams of 20 have been skating constantly in “shifts” of four to six hours to try and beat a record set last February at the University of Alberta in Canada.