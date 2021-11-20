Round-the-clock hockey nearing Guinness record, $2 million fundraising goal

Chris Boron expected problems with his legs and feet, and maybe his back.
But after two days of playing ice hockey for up to six hours at a time, it was Boron’s left hand that was acting up. And on Saturday, more than halfway through the 2021 version of the 11 Day Power Play, Boron, 48, was still skating, despite not being able to feel his thumb and two fingers.
“They’re saying it’s carpal tunnel,” Boron said.
His teammate, Kevin Pender, 47, was nursing a wrist fracture from slamming awkwardly into the boards Tuesday night.
Such injuries would put NHL players on the shelf for a while.
But in a marathon hockey game to set a world record and raise $2 million for cancer-related organizations, it’s all skates on ice – and Boron and Pender weren’t going anywhere.
“I knew it was going to be tough. I didn’t know how tough,” said Pender, who got an X-ray and a soft cast and kept going.
He’s among 40 players attempting to complete Guinness World Records’ longest continuous hockey game. The two teams of 20 have been skating constantly in “shifts” of four to six hours to try and beat a record set last February at the University of Alberta in Canada.
Play stops only for ice cleanings once per hour. The skaters plan to continue playing around the clock until 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, roughly 11 days after the first puck drop Nov. 14 at RiverWorks. It would be the second time in four years that the 11 Day Power Play – a local nonprofit organization that supports efforts aimed at fighting and preventing cancer, including Camp Good Days, Make-A-Wish and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute – accomplished the world record.
Among the Guinness rules is that no players can leave the event site, which means that between their shifts, players have been sleeping inside an office building attached to the RiverWorks outdoor ice complex on Ganson Street, near the Buffalo River.
Players said the collective effort to fight cancer was even more important than the record. And it’s deeply personal for many of them.
Dave Starck wore No. 24 in memory of his nephew, Patrick Waldron, who died in 2014 at age 20 due to leukemia. Waldron wore the same number playing hockey at St. Joseph Collegiate Institute.
“That’s really why I’m here – to play in his honor,” said Starck, who snacked on orange slices as he took a break on the bench. “We all have a story to tell.”
Starck, 52, was wrapping up a six-hour shift around 10:40 a.m. and was slated to return to the ice again from 4 to 8 p.m.
Fueled by a bowl of Lucky Charms and the promise of a few hours off the ice, Morgan Haettich steamed past the blue line on a breakaway, deked the goaltender to the ice and potted a backhander to tie the game at 1,470 to 1,470.
Haettich’s father, Brian, who had helped coach her in youth hockey for many years, died in 2019 after battling cancer.
Forty men – and no women – completed the world record event in Buffalo in 2017. Haettich, a Buffalo police officer, and Kristen Spulecki, an attorney, are the first women in Western New York to be part of this year's Guinness effort.
“We’re all family here. We fit right in,” said Haettich, who played hockey at SUNY Buffalo State.
Twenty-two of the players who competed in the 2017 Guinness effort returned; 18 are newcomers. The players ranged in age from early 20s and fresh out of college to late 50s and in skill level from former house youth hockey to Division I college and minor league professional talent.
At 25, Haettich was among the youngest skaters, and she said she felt great, despite having to eat at the oddest hours.
“Our shifts are so weird. Yesterday, I played during both lunch and dinner, so at 2 a.m. I had to force myself to eat dinner,” she said.
Organizers made a few subtle adjustments in this year’s event to help keep players fresh. They’ve made some shifts longer, but added an extra substitute to each shift, which allows players more rest during shifts.
Amy Lesakowski said she and other organizers were far more prepared for this year’s event than the inaugural one at HarborCenter.
She said she believes that preparation has helped keep the spirits of the players from sagging too low during the monotony of playing.
“It was like survival mode the first year,” said Lesakowski, a cancer survivor who founded the nonprofit organization with her husband, Mike. “It makes me so happy that here we are on day seven and they’re still smiling.”
Playing outside – a nod to the realities of the spread of Covid-19 – has been a mental and physical boost, as well.
It’s reminded many players of how they fell in love with the game as youngsters playing shinny games on ponds or homemade rinks.
Boron remembers not getting a breath of air outside the arena for four straight days when he played at the inaugural 11 Day Power Play in 2017. When he eventually did get outdoors, he stood in the sun for as long as he could.
“It gets a little bit colder, but it’s nice to be outside,” he said.