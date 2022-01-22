Round 2: Bills fans invade Kansas City ahead of playoff rematch

Outside Al's, Kevin Parton – "Same as Dolly," though no relation – had a table of Bills shirts, caps and other merchandise set up to sell. He does this at home games and follows the team on the road, too, he said. His profits help cover the cost of his season tickets and then some.

Parton, who wore a Bills Starter-brand jacket that looked like it walked out of the 1990s, said he was hoping to add some world championship gear to his lineup.

"Absolutely," he said. "I dream about it – literally."

David Chapman drove 550 miles from La Junta, Colo., for the game. The Gowanda native remembered traveling with his classmates on a bus up to Orchard Park to see the recently completed Rich Stadium in the early 1970s.

"If you're from Western New York, you're part of Western New York," Chapman said. "And it doesn't matter where you live."

There were so many Bills fans, from Kansas City and from out of town, looking to have some fun before Sunday's game that local Bills Backers set up a pair of parties Saturday evening, at both Al's and at Taps on Main near downtown Kansas City.