Rotary Rink season canceled due to leaky pipes

Skaters won't be able to hit the ice at downtown's Rotary Rink this season, but it's not because of Covid-19 health restrictions.
The discovery of leaky pipes in the subterranean refrigeration system threatened to create unexpected costs so high that it wasn't worth it to open up the popular rink for the remaining few weeks that it would likely be able to operate.
So officials at Buffalo Place and the city decided instead to leave the venue closed for this winter and then spend the money on repairs in the offseason to get it ready for next winter.
"The team did attempt to get her going, and figured out that there were a lot of leaks that required a whole bunch of refrigeration which was going to leak out as soon as we put it in," said Keith Belanger, the M&T Bank Corp. executive who serves as chairman of Buffalo Place, the nonprofit business improvement district. "We couldn't justify investing $40,000 for a three-to-four week season."
The rink has been closed since last March, when the Covid-19 pandemic first hit Western New York and forced a widespread shuttering of business and social activity in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. Officials had been optimistic about opening the rink going into the fall, but the post-holiday surge in cases from November to January forced Buffalo Place to forgo the season again.
When the caseloads and hospitalizations fell as vaccinations picked up, the state and Erie County began loosening the restrictions, so Buffalo Place staff began taking steps to reopen the rink.
Rotary Rink has been a popular wintertime destination for decades, but its aging equipment had prompted concern in recent years as officials struggled to keep the ice frozen all season, especially when temperatures warmed up even slightly. In particular, officials thought the 30-year-old compressors were failing, which would require an investment of $800,000 to $1 million for a single-rink system.
But it turns out "the compressors really aren't that bad," Belanger told the Buffalo Place board. "It's dozens of seals that are allowing the refrigeration to escape. The chillers are OK; it's the piping system."
Belanger noted that, "We've had trouble over the last few years keeping the ice, but maybe this was our problem."
"I'm glad we poked at it and made a run. We wouldn't want to find ourselves next November in the same situation," Belanger said. "We can work on this in the offseason."
And the repair cost is not so bad across a full season, especially compared to what officials had feared.
"It doesn’t look like it’s a huge overhaul. Everything else was in decent shape," said Steven Carmina, an architect and Buffalo Place board member. "For that small investment, it’d be crazy not to see how that works next year."