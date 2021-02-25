Rotary Rink season canceled due to leaky pipes

Skaters won't be able to hit the ice at downtown's Rotary Rink this season, but it's not because of Covid-19 health restrictions.

The discovery of leaky pipes in the subterranean refrigeration system threatened to create unexpected costs so high that it wasn't worth it to open up the popular rink for the remaining few weeks that it would likely be able to operate.

So officials at Buffalo Place and the city decided instead to leave the venue closed for this winter and then spend the money on repairs in the offseason to get it ready for next winter.

"The team did attempt to get her going, and figured out that there were a lot of leaks that required a whole bunch of refrigeration which was going to leak out as soon as we put it in," said Keith Belanger, the M&T Bank Corp. executive who serves as chairman of Buffalo Place, the nonprofit business improvement district. "We couldn't justify investing $40,000 for a three-to-four week season."