Rotary Club's $30,000 donation brings total to $100,000 during pandemic
St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church

A food assistance program at St. Vincent de Paul has been a beneficiary of donations from the Rotary Club of Buffalo.

 By Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News

The Rotary Club of Buffalo has given $30,000 to local agencies to assist needy citizens, bringing its total assistance since the start of the pandemic to $100,000.

The latest funds brought grants of $7,500 each to support the work of Friends of the Night People, St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network and St. Vincent de Paul.

The Rotary Club of Buffalo, whose motto is "Service Above Self," has donated more than $3.7 million to community projects since its inception in 1913.

The organization also recently donated $3,000 to the Buffalo Heritage Carousel to support the nonprofit operator's mission.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

