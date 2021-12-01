 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rotary Club of Hamburg seeks donations for winter clothing for children
0 comments

Rotary Club of Hamburg seeks donations for winter clothing for children

Support this work for $1 a month

The Rotary Club of Hamburg is seeking donations to help provide new, warm, winter clothing for 500 children in the Southtowns this year. 

The Rotary Club sponsors Warm the Children, which provides new winter clothing to children living in Hamburg, Angola, Blasdell, Derby, Boston, Eden, North Collins, Lake View and Brant.

“This is our 14th year of coordinating Warm the Children for local families in need and we are tremendously grateful for community support,” said Elizabeth Angelbeck, who directs the program with schools, churches and social service agencies in the Southtowns.

All contributions go toward the purchase of new clothing for children in need and are tax-deductible. Last year nearly 400 youngsters were helped by the drive.

Checks can be made to the Warm the Children Fund and dropped off or mailed to Evans Bank, 5999 South Park Ave., Hamburg, 14075. Contributions also may be made online at https://www.hamburgrotaryclub.org/SitePage/warm-the-children.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Singaporean father reunites with son after two years

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News