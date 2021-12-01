Rotary Club of Hamburg seeks donations for winter clothing for children

The Rotary Club of Hamburg is seeking donations to help provide new, warm, winter clothing for 500 children in the Southtowns this year.

The Rotary Club sponsors Warm the Children, which provides new winter clothing to children living in Hamburg, Angola, Blasdell, Derby, Boston, Eden, North Collins, Lake View and Brant.

“This is our 14th year of coordinating Warm the Children for local families in need and we are tremendously grateful for community support,” said Elizabeth Angelbeck, who directs the program with schools, churches and social service agencies in the Southtowns.

All contributions go toward the purchase of new clothing for children in need and are tax-deductible. Last year nearly 400 youngsters were helped by the drive.

Checks can be made to the Warm the Children Fund and dropped off or mailed to Evans Bank, 5999 South Park Ave., Hamburg, 14075. Contributions also may be made online at https://www.hamburgrotaryclub.org/SitePage/warm-the-children.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.