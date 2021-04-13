Roswell Park's new collaboration aims to speed up development of cancer treatments

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center says a new collaboration with a biopharmaceutical company will help move potential cancer treatments from the research laboratory to patient care more quickly.
"This is an opportunity for us to really accelerate the development of some of our numerous innovations that are created here," said Patrick Emmerling, director of technology transfer and commercial development at Roswell Park.
The collaboration between Roswell Park and BridgeBio Pharma grew out of conversations between the two organizations over the past couple of years about therapeutics BridgeBio might be interested in licensing or working with Roswell to develop, Emmerling said.
The vast majority of what their collaboration will focus on is new drugs: potential therapeutics that have specific genetic targets in cancer that the drugs address, Emmerling said. "These are all exciting but early-stage innovations."
Much of the sponsored research will take place on the Roswell Park campus, but there might also be opportunities to use local resources such as Hauptman-Woodward Medical Research Institute and AMRI, he said.
BridgeBio, based in Palo Alto, Calif., was founded in 2015. The publicly traded company focuses on medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio has formed 20 partnerships with academic and research institutions around the country, including Roswell Park.
"They understand the real value in working with academic researchers," Emmerling said. "They understand that these technologies are nascent but they see tremendous potential value in them, if they can be properly developed."
Neil Kumar, BridgeBio's founder and CEO, said Roswell Park is "renowned for its excellence in cancer research and its mission to set the gold standard for treating patients with genetically driven cancers."
Emmerling said one of the biggest challenges of oncology therapeutics is the amount of time and capital required to move them from "benchtop to the bedside," with regulators' approval.
"Any effort that we can make to advance them from the lab to a clinical trial really helps expedite that development and get those (therapeutics) ultimately to the patients," he said.
Roswell Park's president and CEO, Candace Johnson, said the collaboration with BridgeBio opens up a platform of new resources for scientists at Roswell Park.
“The ability to tap into this network of expertise means greater visibility for our teams and enables a quicker path to the clinic for our most promising ideas and inventions in areas like genetics, bioinformatics and molecular biology," she said.
