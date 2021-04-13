Roswell Park's new collaboration aims to speed up development of cancer treatments

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center says a new collaboration with a biopharmaceutical company will help move potential cancer treatments from the research laboratory to patient care more quickly.

"This is an opportunity for us to really accelerate the development of some of our numerous innovations that are created here," said Patrick Emmerling, director of technology transfer and commercial development at Roswell Park.

The collaboration between Roswell Park and BridgeBio Pharma grew out of conversations between the two organizations over the past couple of years about therapeutics BridgeBio might be interested in licensing or working with Roswell to develop, Emmerling said.

The vast majority of what their collaboration will focus on is new drugs: potential therapeutics that have specific genetic targets in cancer that the drugs address, Emmerling said. "These are all exciting but early-stage innovations."

Much of the sponsored research will take place on the Roswell Park campus, but there might also be opportunities to use local resources such as Hauptman-Woodward Medical Research Institute and AMRI, he said.