 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roswell Park to require regular Covid-19 tests for unvaccinated employees
0 comments
top story

Roswell Park to require regular Covid-19 tests for unvaccinated employees

Support this work for $1 a month
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center will require employees to be vaccinated or else subjected to regular Covid-19 testing. 

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center will soon require its employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19, or else be subjected to regular testing.

Candace Johnson, Roswell Park's president and CEO, has notified its 3,300 employees the requirement will take effect in three to four weeks.

"The details and timelines are being worked out as quickly as possible, but this is a necessary step supported by very strong evidence," Johnson said in a message to employees. 

Johnson didn't specify how often unvaccinated employees would have to undergo testing. She cited a rapid rise in Covid cases, fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant, as one of the factors in Roswell Park's decision.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The move by Roswell stops short of the step taken on Monday by Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo, which is requiring its employees to be vaccinated.

Hospice Buffalo is launching its vaccine mandate in two phases, with unvaccinated staff needing to be tested for Covid-19 twice a week starting immediately.

A second phase, requiring all employees to be vaccinated, will take effect once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives full approval to the Covid-19 vaccine. The only exceptions to that requirement will be if an employee obtains an approved medical or religious exemption.

Hospice Buffalo has about 430 employees, and the company said about 80 of those employees are unvaccinated.

Matt Glynn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildlife ranger captures amazing footage of an endangered basking shark in Scotland

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News