Roswell Park to require regular Covid-19 tests for unvaccinated employees

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center will soon require its employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19, or else be subjected to regular testing.

Candace Johnson, Roswell Park's president and CEO, has notified its 3,300 employees the requirement will take effect in three to four weeks.

"The details and timelines are being worked out as quickly as possible, but this is a necessary step supported by very strong evidence," Johnson said in a message to employees.

Johnson didn't specify how often unvaccinated employees would have to undergo testing. She cited a rapid rise in Covid cases, fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant, as one of the factors in Roswell Park's decision.

The move by Roswell stops short of the step taken on Monday by Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo, which is requiring its employees to be vaccinated.

Hospice Buffalo is launching its vaccine mandate in two phases, with unvaccinated staff needing to be tested for Covid-19 twice a week starting immediately.