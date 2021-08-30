Roswell Park plans scaled-down Amherst building

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center plans to break ground later this year on an Amherst satellite center that will be smaller than initially conceived.
And the location, on Park Club Lane, will be named for Scott Bieler, the West Herr Automotive Group CEO and a longtime supporter of Roswell Park.
"The details and timelines are being worked out as quickly as possible, but this is a necessary step supported by very strong evidence," Candace Johnson, president and CEO of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, said in a message to employees.
The Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center will allow for an expansion of the services currently offered at Roswell Park's Amherst center on College Parkway. Plans call for the 100 College Parkway location to close in two years, once the Park Club Lane center is completed.
Roswell Park says the Park Club Lane location will serve as a hub for cancer patients in and around Buffalo's northern suburbs. The services offered there will include clinical trials, screening, diagnostics and chemotherapy. The center would be built near Main Street and the Interstate 290 and 90 interchange.
“Expanding our comprehensive care with the Scott Bieler Amherst Center means that more patients will have access to high-quality diagnostic services and world-renowned treatment in their own backyard, experiencing hope and comfort as soon as they walk through the doors,” said Candace S. Johnson, president and CEO.
Plans for the project were submitted to Amherst officials in early 2020. It initially called for a three-story, 40,000 square foot building on Park Club Lane. In its announcement Monday, the cancer center says the project will consist of two stories with 26,000 square feet of space.
Roswell Park first submitted plans to the New York State Department of Health in May 2021 for a center that was going to be about 30,000 square feet, encompassing the full slate of services the hospital proposed to offer, including chemotherapy and infusion, diagnostics, imaging, clinical trials, screening and onsite pharmacy and lab work.
The project will require authorization from both the New York State Department of Health and the Division of Budget, as well as the Amherst Town Board.
The anticipated project cost is $23 million, according to Roswell Park officials.
The cancer center said naming the planned Amherst location after Bieler is "in recognition of a significant gift made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation." Roswell Park has also named a clinical sciences center on its Buffalo campus for Bieler, a supporter for 20 years.
“I want Roswell Park to continue their incredible work for patients and cancer research for years to come, and that’s why my commitment remains unyielding," Bieler said.
Roswell Park described the new center as in the "early stages of planning," and said it hopes to break ground by year's end, pending government approvals.
Matt Glynn