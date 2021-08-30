Roswell Park, in scaled-back plan, to expand services at new Amherst hub

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center plans to break ground later this year on an Amherst satellite center that will be smaller than initially conceived.

And the location, on Park Club Lane, will be named for Scott Bieler, the West Herr Automotive Group CEO and a longtime supporter of Roswell Park.

The Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center will allow for an expansion of the services currently offered at Roswell Park's Amherst center on College Parkway. Plans call for the 100 College Parkway location to close in two years, once the Park Club Lane center is completed.

Roswell Park says the Park Club Lane location will serve as a hub for cancer patients in and around Buffalo's northern suburbs. The services offered there will include clinical trials, screening, diagnostics and chemotherapy. The center would be built near Main Street and the Interstate 290 and 90 interchange.

“Expanding our comprehensive care with the Scott Bieler Amherst Center means that more patients will have access to high-quality diagnostic services and world-renowned treatment in their own backyard, experiencing hope and comfort as soon as they walk through the doors,” said Candace S. Johnson, president and CEO.

