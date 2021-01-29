Roswell Park gets grant to increase access to cancer care in Native population, rural areas

A new program announced Friday aims to boost access to cancer care for Native Nations and in rural areas across Western New York, as well as elsewhere in the state.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center officials unveiled a new effort meant to connect patients to cancer services and resources, a $3.3 million, three-year project funded by a grant from the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation.

The funds will be used to hire eight "patient navigators" – six in-person positions and two "virtual" ones, officials said in a news release announcing the program. Patient navigators work with patients to overcome barriers to accessing the health care system, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The patient navigators' jobs will involve connecting patients with information on cancer prevention, screening and treatment, as well as education about clinical trials and palliative care.

A key to making the program work will be utilizing patient navigators who come from the community, especially those from an indigenous background, officials said.

The program will focus primarily on breast and prostate cancer.