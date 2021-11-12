Ross’ appointment as U.S. attorney makes local history

When Trini E. Ross first came to Hutchinson Central Technical High School in 1981, she joined the cheerleading team.
But when Ross returned to Hutch-Tech on Friday, she was the one drawing cheers – not only as Western New York’s new top prosecutor, but as a distinguished alumna whose appointment to the legal post made history.
Ross was nominated to the post by President Biden in July and unanimously confirmed by the Senate on Sept. 30.
"It's really good to be home," Ross told a crowd of more than 100 at a ceremonial swearing-in event. "Buffalo is my home and Hutch-Tech is my home. It's where I spent the formative years of my life."
Ross is the first African-American woman to oversee the prosecution of federal criminal cases brought within the 17 counties under her jurisdiction.
Previously, Denise O'Donnell became the first female U.S. attorney in Buffalo in 1997, and Michael A. Battle in 2002 became the first person of color to lead the office.
Ross is now the top federal prosecutor for the Western District of New York, which handles federal criminal and civil cases in the 17 westernmost counties of the state out of courthouses in Buffalo and Rochester.
“Trini Ross’ swift confirmation echoes everything that has been said about her since I recommended her earlier this year," Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat, said after her confirmation. "She is a compassionate, brilliant attorney and the Western District of New York is in good hands with her at the helm. ... She knows what it means to live in this community as a woman of color, the first ever in this role, and she knows exactly what this community needs from its United States attorney."
Since 2018, Ross served with the National Science Foundation’s Office of Inspector General.
The Buffalo native and University at Buffalo Law School graduate inherits some of Buffalo’s most high-profile federal investigations in cooperation with the FBI’s Buffalo Field Office.
Those include a grand jury investigation of the Diocese of Buffalo, a probe into the resurgence of organized crime and a public corruption investigation that featured a 2019 raid of Buffalo City Hall.
Ross, who spent more than two decades as a prosecutor in the office she now leads, said her life experience will inform her prosecutorial decisions.
"I understand that justice needs to be done, and that justice must be tempered by mercy," she said.
Fourteen of the region's top defense lawyers in a letter to Schumer pushed for Ross' nomination as a way to break race and gender barriers in U.S. District Court. They said many of their clients refer to the federal courthouse as the "White House" because there are so few prosecutors of color there.
"It's important that you're the first," said Aviva Abramovsky, dean of the University at Buffalo Law School. "But let us be sure that you're not the last."