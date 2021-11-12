Ross’ appointment as U.S. attorney makes local history

When Trini E. Ross first came to Hutchinson Central Technical High School in 1981, she joined the cheerleading team.

But when Ross returned to Hutch-Tech on Friday, she was the one drawing cheers – not only as Western New York’s new top prosecutor, but as a distinguished alumna whose appointment to the legal post made history.

"It's really good to be home," Ross told a crowd of more than 100 at a ceremonial swearing-in event. "Buffalo is my home and Hutch-Tech is my home. It's where I spent the formative years of my life."

Ross is the first African-American woman to oversee the prosecution of federal criminal cases brought within the 17 counties under her jurisdiction. She was nominated to the post by President Biden in July and unanimously confirmed by the Senate on Sept. 30.

Previously, Denise O'Donnell became the first female U.S. attorney in Buffalo in 1997, and Michael A. Battle in 2002 became the first person of color to lead the office.

