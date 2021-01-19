Rooming house, attic apartments up for review by city ZBA

Cramming more rooms and apartments in every nook and cranny is all the rage across Buffalo.

A woman who bought a two-family house in the East Side's Emslie neighborhood wants to convert it to a lodging or rooming house with eight to 10 separate bedrooms. Carmen Britt is seeking a Green Code variance from the city Zoning Board of Appeals since the current zoning allows only single-family homes or group housing.

According to a letter submitted by a confidential law clerk for attorney Louis Rosado, the house at 97 Coit St. has functioned like a rooming house for "many years (probably decades)," but Britt recently bought it, and wants to "legalize the structure for its current use and for the safety of the residents."

"The desire to make the rooming house legal is not about maximizing profits on this property," wrote the law clerk, Rogers Hicks. "Not granting the variance will not result in financial hardship to Ms. Britt but rather to the inhabitants that will be evicted, which will be the result if the variance is not granted."

Separately, Corey Bower wants a variance to allow him to convert the third-floor attic space at 47-49 Bremen St. into two additional apartments, giving him three units in each house.