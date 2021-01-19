Rooming house, attic apartments up for review by city ZBA

Cramming more rooms and apartments in every nook and cranny is all the rage across Buffalo.
A woman who bought a two-family house in the East Side's Emslie neighborhood wants to convert it to a lodging or rooming house with eight to 10 separate bedrooms. Carmen Britt is seeking a Green Code variance from the city Zoning Board of Appeals since the current zoning allows only single-family homes or group housing.
According to a letter submitted by a confidential law clerk for attorney Louis Rosado, the house at 97 Coit St. has functioned like a rooming house for "many years (probably decades)," but Britt recently bought it, and wants to "legalize the structure for its current use and for the safety of the residents."
"The desire to make the rooming house legal is not about maximizing profits on this property," wrote the law clerk, Rogers Hicks. "Not granting the variance will not result in financial hardship to Ms. Britt but rather to the inhabitants that will be evicted, which will be the result if the variance is not granted."
Separately, Corey Bower wants a variance to allow him to convert the third-floor attic space at 47-49 Bremen St. into two additional apartments, giving him three units in each house.
Both attics had previously been used as bedrooms by prior owners, and the structure of the buildings will not change, he noted. But it would generate more revenue for Bower and increased the assessed value of the property, he added.
Like Britt on Coit Street, Bower said he bought the property without knowing that the density of the units was already over the Green Code limit.
Finally, Troy Gilchrist of Acumen Realty wants to add self-storage buildings with outside access to the one-acre property at 142 Botsford Place, off Hertel Avenue. The property, which he acquired in 2011, is currently used by A1 Insulation & Coating, and he said the added investment would generate more income. But he needs variances for height, transparency and outdoor access to the units.
All three requests will be considered by the ZBA at 2 p.m. on Jan. 20.