Roofs buckle under weight of snow from lake-effect storm

Snow took down the roof at Graffiti Grafix & Signs in Orchard Park during the storm of November 2014.

On Friday night, the latest snowstorm to sock the region did it again.

"Sometimes bad luck is worse than no luck," said business owner Jerry Noworyta.

About a third of the roof at the Chestnut Ridge Road business came down, one of many homes and businesses to register damage caused by the storm that dropped more than 6½ feet of snow in some parts of Western New York, police, municipal officials and business owners reported.

Graffiti Grafix was one of three commercial properties in Orchard Park with damage from a collapse, Police Chief Patrick Fitzgerald said in an email.

A Rite Aid store on North Buffalo Road was evacuated and closed Monday due to structural instability, Fitzgerald said. A storage garage on Thorn Avenue collapsed Saturday, as well.

Some residences in the town were being evaluated for potential issues, but none had collapsed as of Tuesday morning, the chief said.

In Hamburg, eight greenhouses collapsed at Draudt's Farm Market & Greenhouses on Clark Street, owner Les Draudt said.

The business, which will celebrate its 100th year in operation next year, made it through the storm eight years ago losing only one greenhouse, and Draudt said he thought he was in good shape this time.

"We'd been through this before in 2014," he said. "We kind of knew what we had to do."

To prepare, they turned the heat on inside the greenhouses right away, and even added extra heat.

When the line of lake-effect snow came through for it's second pass, "they couldn't take it anymore," Draudt said of the greenhouses that fell. The business has 14 greenhouse bays in its complex, he said.

Losing this amount of growing space may limit the amount of wholesaling the business does in the near term, he said.

The market, which has temporarily closed, hopes to reopen Friday.

"I'm putting on a good show," the 64-year-old said. "I'm not in good shape."

But farmers are known to be resilient, he said, and he doesn't really know what else to do besides forge ahead.

Braymiller's Lanes in Hamburg needs to be demolished after part of the roof caved in Friday.

Both snow and wind were believed to be to blame for the collapse of canopy at a West Seneca gas station on Monday.

West Seneca police received a report of the collapse at 5:18 p.m. at the Sunoco at Union Road and Clinton Street, Capt. James Unger said. Police determined a snow drift built up on the east side of the canopy while strong winds blew from the west, Unger said.

The collapse caused no injuries or damage to vehicles.

Much of the region was under a wind advisory on Monday. At 4:54 p.m. Monday, a 51 mph gust was recorded at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga, according to the National Weather Service.

In Blasdell, a family living on Allen Street had to be evacuated from their home Monday after significant cracking in their walls and ceiling, Village Administrator Janet Plarr said. A Hamburg building inspector was scheduled to visit the property Tuesday, Plarr said.

In Cheektowaga, police received reports of four structural failures due to the storm, Chief Brian Gould said.

A roof on a Florida room at a home on West Cavalier Drive and a carport on Annamarie Terrace both collapsed Saturday.

The roof of a mobile home on Jenny Court partially collapsed Monday, as did a home on Reo Avenue, Gould said.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, he said.