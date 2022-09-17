Ronald McDonald House charity auction runs through Sunday

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western New York online auction concludes at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Prizes include vouchers for JetBlue flights, foursomes at regional golf courses, a Fisher-Price Power Wheels Dune Racer and Hot Wheels Racer, spa baskets, Series 7 Apple Watch, Apple Air Pods, $100 dinner certificate and overnight at The Roycroft Inn, a Big Green Egg Grill and Blackstone Outdoor Griddle.
Register and place a bid at rmhcwny.org.
People are also reading…
The auction, part of the nonprofit’s annual golf tournament, helps raise money to support families who stay at the West Ferry Street center while their sick and injured children are treated at city hospitals.
email: sscanlon@buffnews.com
Twitter: @BNrefresh, @ScottBScanlon