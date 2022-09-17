 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ronald McDonald House charity auction runs through Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
Ronald McDonald House of WNY

An auction to support the Ronald McDonald House of Western New York runs through 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.

 Photo provided by Ronald McDonald House of WNY
Support this work for $1 a month

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western New York online auction concludes at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Prizes include vouchers for JetBlue flights, foursomes at regional golf courses, a Fisher-Price Power Wheels Dune Racer and Hot Wheels Racer, spa baskets, Series 7 Apple Watch, Apple Air Pods, $100 dinner certificate and overnight at The Roycroft Inn, a Big Green Egg Grill and Blackstone Outdoor Griddle.

Register and place a bid at rmhcwny.org.

People are also reading…

The auction, part of the nonprofit’s annual golf tournament, helps raise money to support families who stay at the West Ferry Street center while their sick and injured children are treated at city hospitals.

email: sscanlon@buffnews.com

Twitter: @BNrefresh@ScottBScanlon

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Where will King Charles live?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News