Roller skating begins at Canalside
Ice skating has been a seasonal event at Canalside. Roller skating will now take place on the canals starting today through Oct. 31.

 Derek Gee

Canalside's canals have been converted into a giant roller rink starting today through Oct. 31.

The 30,000-square-foot Roller Rink at Canalside is the largest outdoor roller skating rink in New York State, according to Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp.

Admission is $6 for adults and $2 for children age 13 and younger. Skate rentals will be $4.

“Get ready to lace up and roll at Canalside,” said Robert Gioia, the waterfront agency's chairman.

Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, noon to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays through September 6.

The hours will switch from Sept. 7 to Oct. 31. Mondays and Tuesdays will be closed (except the holiday on Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.), 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Roller skating is free of charge to Explore & More, Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park and Buffalo Heritage Carousel guests on Wednesdays.

Admission will be free of charge before 5 p.m. on Fridays.

There will be free skating lessons from 11 a.m. to noon every Saturday with the 716 Rollers, and themed nights on Fridays.

Roller Skating at Canalside is sponsored by Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York.

