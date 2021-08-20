Roller skating begins at Canalside

Canalside's canals have been converted into a giant roller rink starting today through Oct. 31.

The 30,000-square-foot Roller Rink at Canalside is the largest outdoor roller skating rink in New York State, according to Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp.

Admission is $6 for adults and $2 for children age 13 and younger. Skate rentals will be $4.

“Get ready to lace up and roll at Canalside,” said Robert Gioia, the waterfront agency's chairman.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, noon to 10 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays through September 6.

The hours will switch from Sept. 7 to Oct. 31. Mondays and Tuesdays will be closed (except the holiday on Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.), 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Roller skating is free of charge to Explore & More, Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park and Buffalo Heritage Carousel guests on Wednesdays.

Admission will be free of charge before 5 p.m. on Fridays.