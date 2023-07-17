PEMBROKE – Gene Nati spent 10 years gutting, renovating and adding onto a small ranch on 8 acres along Scribner Road, just across the street from where he grew up and his parents still live.

Nati tripled the size of the home, updated the plumbing and electrical and put in hardwood floors and new windows and doors. To withstand Western New York winters, he built with 2-foot-by-10-foot Douglas fir joists and 2-foot-by-6-foot studs for the wall frames.

“A code enforcement officer said the home was built so strong, you could almost land a helicopter on the roof,” said Nati. “We really overdid it so the house would stay for generations for my daughters to inherit.”

Nati and his wife, Tracy, never expected the ground on which the house sits to shift. But that’s what happened Aug. 7, causing the home’s foundation to sink and split, cracking walls and ceilings, and a basement I-beam that juts through a foundation wall. The town deemed the home uninhabitable. An insurance company denied the Natis’ homeowners claim, citing a clause that excludes coverage for damages related to an earth movement event, regardless of the cause.

The Natis believe blasting and dewatering at the County Line Stone quarry about a mile away triggered the earth shift, and they are now suing the quarry, along with four municipalities, alleging that their negligence allowed it to happen. They are seeking $1 million from the quarry and $1 million from the towns of Newstead and Pembroke and Erie and Genesee counties.

“We had landscape plans. We had some prices for having the driveway paved. We had all the final plans. Over the last year, we were getting it ready for my retirement. I was planning my retirement,” said Nati, a road patrol deputy in the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. “This has completely changed everything.”

The earth shift not only opened a large crack in the ground that extended several hundred feet from the Nati property across Scribner Road to the south. It renewed longstanding concerns about blasting noise, dust, groundwater levels and heavy dump truck traffic. And it’s thrown into question whether the quarry’s owners will be able to move forward with plans to expand operations by more than 100 acres.

Company denies responsibility

Bradley Buyers, vice president of County Line Stone, said in an interview that the company is confident that it bears “no responsibility” for what happened to the Nati home and Scribner Road last August.

The quarry has been operating in the same fashion for 60 years and never before has there been “a ground fault or a fissure that opened up like this,” said Buyers.

He also said expansion of the quarry will be crucial for the region’s long-term infrastructure needs.

An attorney for the Town of Newstead in court papers filed last week denied the claims made by the Natis. The other defendants have yet to respond in court.

Pembroke Supervisor Thomas Schneider Jr. declined to comment on the lawsuit, but he said multiple engineering analyses were “pretty inconclusive” as to whether activities at the quarry were connected to the damage at the Nati home or the large crack in the ground that forced the town to shut down the road for about two weeks. The road was repaired and hasn’t had any problems since.

County Line conducted 45 permitted blasts in 2022 from March to August, including two blasts in the northwest corner of the north quarry on Aug. 5, two days before the Natis found the split in the ground in their yard and began noticing that the doors in their home wouldn’t open and close properly. The company, again with a state Department of Environmental Conservation permit, also removed up to 19 million gallons of water per day in 2022 from the quarry, the same amounts it was permitted in the five years previous.

Alpha Geological Services concluded that neither blasting nor dewatering at the limestone quarry would have caused the damage to the Nati house or Scribner Road.

More likely, the earth movement was due to a naturally occurring upward buckling of bedrock known as a pop-up, according to the Clifton Park-based geological firm. Such pop-ups, which have been documented at other locations in Western New York and in Southern Ontario, form as a “result of residual stress in the earth’s crust that has been confirmed to have existed in the area for an extended period of geologic time,” Alpha geologists said in a report commissioned by County Line Stone.

Pop-ups can form in areas unrelated to mines or quarries and are associated with earthquake-prone areas, the report said.

Studies inconclusive

A separate study by McMahon & Mann Consulting Engineering and Geology also found that the location of the damage on Scribner Road “makes it unlikely that the ground movement resulted directly from blasting.”

However, the McMahon report did not rule out the possibility that quarry excavation played a role.

Recent digging to the north could have created an opportunity for rock to shift, relieving stress on the Onondaga Limestone and “possibly creating voids along northeast-southwest trending joints as the rock strains into equilibrium,” the report stated.

It also noted that lower water levels due to a dry season or drawdown from the quarry could reduce pressure over the bedrock and allow for a “pop-up” movement.

The McMahon study concluded the “extent that dewatering or rock removal at the quarry contributed to the rock movement cannot be determined from the information learned to date.”

A Michigan Technological University professor also reviewed both reports and determined that quarry operations “are not responsible for the pop-up event.”

Wayne D. Pennington, dean and professor emeritus and research professor of geophysical engineering at the university, introduced another possible cause of the pop-up: logging from a forested area behind the Nati home and the placement of heavy timbers closer to the road in the months or days before the pop-up.

“This increase in load immediately adjacent to the pop-up features and unloading from the nearby forested area may indeed have triggered the pop-up due to increase vertical stresses on the formation which in turn increased the lateral stress nearby, resulting in the pop-up,” Pennington wrote in a five-page analysis.

Pennington also acknowledged that “this is conjecture, and we may never know the actual cause of the pop-up, yet the coincidental timing remains noteworthy.”

“We need to accept the timing of log redistribution and loading is suspicious, but not conclusive,” he added.

Looking to expand

With an Akron address, County Line Stone owns 518 acres in Erie and Genesee counties, just south of Interstate 90. It has operated since 1955 under the same Buyers family, supplying stone, crushed stone and blacktop products to customers in Western New York and the Rochester region.

The company’s mining so far has been limited to Newstead, where zoning laws have allowed excavation for years.

But County Line has been looking since about 2010 to expand its operations along the east side of the quarry into Pembroke in Genesee County, where it owns 75 acres. The DEC, which oversees mining operations, approved the expansion, which would extend the life of the mine for 20 to 25 years.

County Line has since offered Pembroke $1 million as an incentive to change zoning for its land from agricultural/residential to industrial, which would allow mining.

The company, which employs 36 people, received support for its expansion application from then-State Sen. Michael H. Ranzenhofer, area highway superintendents and others.

But even before the earth shift, some residents had complained of wells going dry, basement wall cracks and homes shaking due to quarry blasting. Some homeowners now worry what happened last August could happen again with other houses near the quarry, and they have staked their lawns with signs that read “Stop County Line Stone Quarry.”

Both Alpha Geological Services and McMahon & Mann recommended installing monitoring systems to keep tabs on the possibility of future movements.

Schneider, the Pembroke supervisor, said he wants to see monitoring results before considering any proposals by County Line for expansion into the town.

“I was more than clear at multiple meetings last year that that’s on hold until there’s more monitoring or we can get somebody to say conclusively it wasn’t the cause,” said Schneider.

‘A good neighbor’

Buyers acknowledged that stone mining is “a very obtrusive business” but he said his small family company has tried to do everything it can to limit its impacts.

“We continue to operate to meet market demand and to balance the nature of mining with being a good neighbor,” he said.

The cause of the fissure will be identified in time, and “we’re confident we have nothing to do with it,” he added.

Gene Nati said he hopes his lawsuit will force more aggressive monitoring of the quarry’s operations.

“The state, the county, the towns that the quarry operates in should have their own independent studies on what effects the quarry has on the groundwater, on the air quality, on the value of the homes, and the potential dangers of the quarry’s operations, whether intentional or unintentional,” said Nati.