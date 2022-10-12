Rod Watson: Your handy, dandy guide to an election like no other

What would a New York election season be without a lawsuit – this one even before the votes are counted – by one side or the other?

This time, it’s Republicans and Conservatives, including Erie County’s native son state GOP chairman and its GOP elections commissioner. They're aghast that Democrats want to make it easier to vote by promoting absentee ballots.

For their part, the always-helpful Democrats conveniently filled in the “Covid-19” box as a reason for wanting an absentee ballot before mailing out some of the applications to state voters – just to save time, of course.

This legal skirmish over mail-in voting comes as New Yorkers choose candidates who will resist or abet wider national efforts to (choose one: save, destroy) democracy with candidates who will (choose one: accept, reject) an outcome they don’t like because we are a state and nation of (choose one: principles, principals).

It’s enough to make voters put their heads in their hands and wonder who or what to believe. To paraphrase the old saying, adapted for modern times: It’s hard to tell the liars without a scorecard.

Unfortunately, we’ve had no such handy guide. Neither Merriam-Webster, Oxford nor your old Funk & Wagnalls are up to the challenge of deciphering the alternative facts being peddled in the name of “election integrity” or against “voter suppression.”

Hence this handy dictionary to understand the 2022 election, which could be the last one in the republic as we know it:

Bloodless coup: ˈbləd-ləs ˈkü, noun

Definition: The overthrow of an existing government without the use of force; heretofore only seen in Third World countries.

Usage in a sentence: Election deniers running this year for key posts in local and state governments may well pull off a bloodless coup.

Hypocrisy: həˈpäkrəsē, noun

Definition: A bipartisan affliction whose symptoms include moral standards as flexible as an Olympic gymnast.

Usage in a sentence: Populist Democrats who refuse to reform congressional stock-trading practices exhibit as much hypocrisy as small-government Republicans who insert themselves in a pregnant woman’s exam room.

Redemption: rəˈdem(p)SH(ə)n, noun

Definition: The act of looking past admitted mental health problems, out-of-wedlock children and accusations of paying for a girlfriend’s abortion while opposing abortion for everyone else.

Usage in a sentence: We who don’t see color need a famous Black man to take on Raphael Warnock in Georgia to try to retake the U.S. Senate, so we believe in the redemption of Herschel Walker.

Saved: sayvd, adjective

Definition: Having one’s character and/or soul redeemed through “Saul-to-Damascus” moments, often occurring on the campaign trail rather than on the road to a Syrian city.

Usage in a sentence: See above.

Slow learner: slō ˈlərnər, noun

Definition: A dense person who fails to learn from past mistakes, such as cheering on Donald Trump in the 2016 primaries.

Usage in a sentence: Any Democrat who promoted outlandish GOP candidates as an election tactic this year is a slow learner.

Voter fraud: vōdər frôd, noun

Definition: Ostensibly a crime, but in reality the mere practice of supporting the other party’s candidates; often employed by marginalized groups; deemed illegal in states where political leaders have nothing to offer those groups.

Usage in a sentence: Verified instances of voter fraud are as rare as verified sightings of Bigfoot.

Voting rights: vow·tuhng rahyts, noun

Definition: The ability to cast a ballot freely and easily without harassment, intimidation or 13 forms of ID, even if an educational system unequal by design means you need help understanding the process.

Usage in a sentence: If a certain demographic group might vote the "wrong" way, it’s best to take away their voting rights.

Zilch: zilCH, adjective

Definition: Zero, none.

Usage in a sentence: If current threats aren’t put down this election season, the U.S. experiment in representative democracy has zilch chance of surviving.