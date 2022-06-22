Rod Watson: Without effort to tackle root causes, money alone won’t fix East Side

Six months before a gunman’s massacre closed the only supermarket serving much of the East Side and simultaneously exposed the state of Black Buffalo, an exhaustive report already had told the depressing story in much greater detail.

For the second time.

Now, amid an outpouring of verbal support backed by cash, the report is getting new attention. But its fundamental premise raises at least two questions about whether all of the sound and furious activity will create systemic change or, in the end, signify nothing.

On Tuesday, the Buffalo Co-Lab of Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations and the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site will host a presentation of “The Harder We Run: The State of Black Buffalo in 1990 and the Present.”

The report, unveiled just before last November’s mayoral election, was a follow-up to one done three decades earlier and found that little had improved for Blacks in Buffalo over that period. That sobering reality and the stereotypes it engenders is one reason a gunman authorities have called a white supremacist drove halfway across the state last month to target the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue and kill 10 Blacks.

Spearheaded by the University at Buffalo’s Center for Urban Studies, the report did not draw a whole lot of attention – until the May 14 massacre.

“The tragedy led to a resurrection of ‘The Harder We Run’ and people became increasingly interested in, ‘Well, what’s going on in Black Buffalo? How can we help?’ ” said Henry L. Taylor Jr., the center’s founding director.

But the report’s key recommendation – a systemic focus on housing and jobs, centered on residents, to rebuild from the bottom up – is at odds with the notion of splashy, silver-bullet projects that can make people feel good immediately but have little catalytic effect.

That will be one of the tensions moving forward, as politicians and others advance symbolic projects that, in Taylor’s words, “create an illusion that something is happening, when nothing is happening.”

Some will argue that those headline-grabbing projects attract other investment that leads to the kind of development that can change neighborhoods. And in theory, that sounds plausible – until Taylor shoots down the theory with a host of examples.

• The $1 billion schools reconstruction effort was supposed to spur development around the rebuilt learning centers. “It did not,” he said.

• The $7 million for the splash pad and casino were supposed to catalyze development around Martin Luther King Jr. Park. “It did not,” he repeated.

• The Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus was supposed to spur development in the adjacent neighborhoods. “It did not.”

“There is not a single example where these symbolic projects have stimulated anything,” Taylor said.

Instead, he added, they serve primarily as jobs programs for white contractors and their workers while Blacks in the neighborhoods still pay 40% or 50% of their income to rent substandard housing, send their kids to lousy schools and remain disproportionately jobless.

Calling house value “the hub that catalyzes neighborhoods,” the report contains strategies for dealing with dilapidated housing, rent gouging and land banking as well as unemployment by training residents to do the work needed to rebuild neighborhoods by rehabbing homes, streets and sidewalks.

But that is not the type of glitzy work that lends itself to news conferences or campaign flyers. Weighing that bottom-up approach against sexier plans – even necessary ones, like more food stores – will be just one of the challenges facing the community. Even with the $275 million in state, city and philanthropic aid already announced for the East Side in recent months – the bulk of it pledged before May 14 – hard choices will have to be made.

And that will lead to a second challenge in a city known more for factionalism than unity: Getting everyone to pull in the same direction – even those whose proposals are not prioritized – rather than embarking on scattershot projects that yield no systemic improvement.

The African American Health Equity Task Force, which was focusing on health disparities long before Covid-19 made such work fashionable, has recognized the interplay between substandard housing, health issues and the plight of neighborhoods.

Since last fall, it has been working with partners like the UB School of Law and the Local Initiatives Support Corp. to try to turn the Center for Urban Studies report into an action plan.

The Rev. George Nicholas, task force co-convener, applauds those who have stepped up with charitable efforts since the massacre. But he knows many of those efforts are mere Band-Aids.

“I’m very concerned because if we don’t focus on the root causes, what’s going to change?” he asked.

Noting the $950 million the state shelled out for Elon Musk’s South Buffalo Tesla plant and the $850 million in state and county money handed the Pegulas for a new Buffalo Bills football stadium, Nicholas hopes government shows the same commitment to the East Side.

“And listen to the people,” he said. “They know what they want. They know what they need.”

Taylor will discuss “The Harder We Run” report at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site. Those who want to attend the free event can register on the site’s event page while those who want to watch virtually can sign up at: cornell.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1t9VW2QFQl6H0k7uJCY8aQ

Cornell usually invites its own professors to headline its speakers series. But noting it is a land-grant school with a mission to serve the public, Buffalo Co-Lab Director Cathy Creighton said it wanted to support the Buffalo community after May14 and raise awareness of what’s happening – or not happening – on the East Side.

Awareness is a necessary prerequisite. But taking the next steps beyond that will require a degree of trust and respect not always exhibited by those who write big checks and therefore want to call the tune.

Whether it can happen here, and whether Buffalo can avoid the temptation of the illusionary quick fixes in favor of the systemic solution – or at least strike a more reasonable balance – will be a measure of how much May 14 really changed things.

