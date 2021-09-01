Rod Watson: Why do Blacks still lag on vaccine? Reasons are ‘crazy’

While the difference between 9.4% and 13.1% among African Americans may not sound like much, it equates to about 18,725 more Blacks in Erie County who would have at least one vaccine dose if they just got inoculated proportionately.

And while it was easy to misinterpret the state data to mean that only 9.4% of African Americans have gotten a shot – which would be truly startling – the accurate interpretation is still of little comfort.

“Either way you read that number, it’s still saying there are far too many of us” who are not vaccinated, said the Rev. Kinzer M. Pointer of the African American Health Equities Task Force, who pointed to the Delta variant as an added reason for concern.

Experts estimate what while someone with the original virus that causes Covid-19 could infect about two others, each person with the Delta variant – which is now dominant in New York – could infect five others.

Pointer calls that difference “scary” because those 18,725 unvaccinated African Americans could have an impact far beyond their numbers.

But apparently it’s not scary enough to get more Blacks to protect themselves and those around them.